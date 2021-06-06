Chelsea listening to offers for midfielder this summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech this summer.

The former Ajax star has struggled to adapt to the physicality and speed of the Premier League and could be deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea will look to sell a number of their fringe players in order to raise funds for new signings this summer. Hakim Ziyech could be one of the players who will be axed.

Hakim Ziyech rose to prominence during his time in the Netherlands with Ajax. He caught the attention of a number of Europe's elite clubs courtesy of his performances for the Dutch giants in the 2018-19 season.

The midfielder completed his move to Chelsea in July 2020 and was eligible to represent the club from the start of the 2020-21 season. He previously agreed to join the west London club on a five-year contract in February 2020.

After enjoying a strong start to life in the Premier League, Ziyech's form began to deteriorate as he struggled to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League.

Ziyech has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since the club appointed Thomas Tuchel as manager in January. The Moroccan has made just 15 starts in all competitions since the German took over the reins from Frank Lampard.

The former Ajax star has reportedly attracted interest from Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan. A move to a new club this summer could help him rejuvenate his career.

Chelsea will look to sell Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to raise transfer capital

Chelsea will look to sell the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer to create space in the squad and raise funds for new signings.

Thomas Tuchel will be keen to bolster his Chelsea squad this summer to continue the progress he has made with the club. The Blues have been linked with moves for the likes of Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku this summer.

