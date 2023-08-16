Chelsea or Liverpool? Callum Wilson predicts who’ll finish higher in the Premier League this season

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has backed Chelsea to finish above Liverpool in the Premier League table this season. The England international claims the Blues will have a better campaign after a busy summer transfer window.

The west London outfit have yet again broken the bank this window, spending £275 million in the market. They have signed the likes of Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, and Nicolas Jackson, among others.

The club also surpassed the British transfer fee record they set in January after signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106 million. They secured Moises Caciedo's services from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115 million this summer, beating Liverpool's £110 million bid for the midfielder.

Wilson believes their transfer activity will help Mauricio Pochettino's side finish above the Reds in the English top tier this term. The Newcastle United forward BBC (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I think Chelsea will probably finish higher than Liverpool just because they have invested heavily and they are still active in the market at the moment, which is only going to strengthen their position whereas Liverpool are losing targets which are then going to Chelsea."

Wilson's claims are a surprise given that the Blues were in abysmal form during the 2022-23 campaign. The west London outfit finished 12th in the league standings after winning just 11 encounters the entire season.

Jurgen Klopp's side, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish, four points behind Newcastle.

"Decided for whatever reason" - Brighton CEO reveals why Moises Caicedo snubbed Liverpool for Chelsea move

The Reds were quite determined in their pursuit of Caicedo after seeing multiple departures in the midfield department, including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and James Milner.

The Merseyside outfit tabled a British record offer worth £110 million that was accepted by Brighton, with all the necessary documents signed. However, Caicedo decided to snub a move to Anfield after making clear that he intends to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has now offered some insight on the transfer saga and explained why the Ecuadorian decided to sign with the Blues. He told talkSPORT:

"For any footballer to have the chance to play at Liverpool, you’d imagine that they’d be running up the M6 but it wasn’t to be. Moises and his advisors decided for whatever reason that London was their preferred destination, and ultimately Chelsea."

"They couldn’t have done any more, they were superb and professional throughout. But then it comes down to the player."

The midfielder made 43 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls last season, scoring one goal in the process.