Chelsea and Liverpool ready to spend big money to sign Barcelona stalwart: Reports

Premier League juggernauts Chelsea and Liverpool are willing to pay a massive transfer fee to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. According to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal), the Dutchman's stellar displays have attracted interest from multiple top Premier League sides.

Ad

De Jong joined Barca from boyhood side AFC Ajax for a whopping €86 million in the summer of 2019. In Catalonia, he evolved from a talented young star to arguably one of the best all-round midfielders in world football.

The 27-year-old is renowned for his defensive awareness, pinpoint passing accuracy, impressive ball control, silky dribbling, and midfield versatility. Overall, the Dutchman has racked up 19 goals and 22 assists in 243 games across competitions for the Blaugrana.

Ad

Trending

De Jong has struggled with multiple injuries to his ankle over the past two years, with his performance taking a massive hit. Since the turn of the calendar year, however, he has returned to top form, playing a vital role in Barcelona's domestic and continental success.

His displays have caught the eye of Liverpool and Chelsea, who will allegedly be seeking midfield reinforcements in the summer. Both clubs are reportedly in need of a player with his playing style, and are willing to pay a fee in the range of €65-70 million to secure his services.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

De Jong will be entering the last year of his contract next season; however, the Barcelona board have already started negotiations for a contract renewal (via SPORT). While coach Hansi Flick wants the Dutchman in his long-term project and the latter is happy to stay, the transfer fee would provide significant and much-needed financial relief to the Catalan giants.

PL side considering move for Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona transfer target - Reports

According to TBR Football's Graeme Bailey, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are contemplating a move for Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

Ad

The 21-year-old has been impressive for the Portuguese giants over the past two seasons. A towering 6'3" centre-back, Diomande has turned heads with his formidable physicality, accurate passing and explosive pace.

He has made 92 appearances for the Leoes, helping them win the 2023-24 Primeira Liga and make it to the UCL Round of 16 in the 2024-25 campaign. Naturally, he has been linked with a move to top European sides like Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool, among others.

Ad

The latest to join the race for his services are Tottenham Hotspur. Argentine star Cristian Romero will likely depart the club, forcing them to look for a defensive replacement.

Liverpool have maintained their interest in Diomande as club captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate's futures at the club remain uncertain. Chelsea are looking to part ways with under-performing defenders like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile and bring in a top-quality defender like the Ivorian.

Barcelona are also interested in improving their defensive stocks, with Diomande's name popping up in transfer rumors in January. While they are likely to try and fill other gaps in their squad, the young defender will once again be on their radar in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback