Chelsea and Liverpool stars shine for England U-21s as they defeat Serbia U-21 side 9-1

Chelsea's Noni Madueke and Liverpool's Harvey Elliot both bagged braces as England U21s romped to a 9-1 mauling of Serbia U21s on Thursday (October 12).

The Young Lions stormed their way to a decisive victory over Serbia at Nottingham Forest's City Ground. Madueke and Elliot both scored twice while Hull City wonderkid Jadon Philogene was also at the double.

However, it was Serbia who took the lead after 27 minutes when Vladimir Lucic netted an opener. That would be the only positive for Dusan Dordevic's men as England then ran riot.

Philogene equalized in the 38th minute before Manchester City loanee Liam Delap put the hosts in front nine minutes later. Elliot was then on the scoresheet in the 45+6th minute.

Madueke grabbed himself a brace in the 53rd and 59th minutes before Luka Sobotic's 87th-minute own goal. Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe scored England's eighth in the 89th minute and Elliot rounded up a 9-1 win in the 90+1st minute.

However, there was cause for concern in the 52nd minute when Chelsea's Cole Palmer signaled he needed to come off. The Blues attacker was replaced by Newcastle United's Tivo Livramento.

Carsley gave an update on Palmer following the win. He said (via the Evening Standard):

"There are a few bumps and bruises and we will monitor Cole [Palmer] but we will not be taking any chances.”

The win means Lee Carsley's European champions remain perfect in Group C of their Euro 2025 qualifying group. The Young Lions have made a scintillating start to the campaign with three wins from three games.

Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Romeo Lavia's injury after he snubbed Liverpool move for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino isn't expecting Romeo Lavia back soon.

Romeo Lavia has yet to play for Chelsea since joining the west Londoners from Southampton in the summer for £58 million. The Belgian youngster has been nursing an ankle injury that has prevented him from making his debut.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has given an update on Lavia, 19, and it's not good news. He claims that the former Saints teenager isn't expected to be back following the international break (via Liverpool World):

"Romeo still is not running, so I cannot tell you. After the international break he is still not going to be ready."

Lavia snubbed a move to Liverpool for Chelsea in the summer. This was despite the Reds agreeing a fee for the Belgian with Southampton. He opted to join Pochettino's side on a seven-year deal.