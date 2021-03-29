Chelsea and Liverpool targeting Real Madrid midfielder: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has caught the eye of Chelsea and Liverpool with his assured performances since moving to the Premier League and could ignite a bidding war in the summer.

According to Express via Daily Star, both Premier League clubs are eager to secure the services of the Norwegian, who is currently on loan at Arsenal. The Gunners are desperate for a permanent deal for Odegaard but are worried that interest from Chelsea and Liverpool could increase the valuation of the Real Madrid star.

Odegaard rose through the ranks at Stromsgodset and joined Los Blancos in 2015. After a series of loan deals, the Norwegian joined Arsenal on loan in January 2021. The Real Madrid midfielder has been a remarkable fit in Mikel Arteta’s squad, prompting the Gunners to want him permanently. However, the La Liga giants have not included the option to buy in Odegaard’s loan deal. To make matters worse, Chelsea and Liverpool have also entered the race to sign the Norwegian.

There are reports that the Real Madrid hierarchy want Odegaard at the club next season. The Norwegian is highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu and is tipped to become a future star. However, even if the La Liga giants do agree to sell the player, Arsenal might find themselves in a bidding war for Odegaard.

The Gunners also believe that the Norwegian’s value could rise to £50m in the summer, which would give an advantage to the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Blues will invest in the summer once again to meet the requirements of new manager Thomas Tuchel. And the German would welcome a player of Odegaard’s qualities in his squad. Liverpool are also interested in the Norwegian and perhaps need the player more than Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s men have stuttered and stumbled this season and will need reinforcements in the summer to challenge for the title again. And the Reds have apparently seen enough of the Real Madrid midfielder to believe he is the right candidate to get them back to the top.

Chelsea and Liverpool will monitor the Real Madrid midfielder’s situation closely

Arsenal have reason to believe they will be the favorites to seal the Norwegian’s signature if Real Madrid allow him to leave. Odegaard was sparingly used by Zinadine Zidane in the first half of the season, so it is unclear if he will be a part of the Frenchman’s plan next season. For now, Chelsea and Liverpool will be following the Norwegian’s situation closely.

