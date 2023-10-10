Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga among Real Madrid stars to choose most expensive BMW cars - Reports 

Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga is one of many Real Madrid stars to select the most expensive cars from club sponsor BMW, according to Marca (via Madrid Xtra on Twitter).

BMW, the German car manufacturers, partnered the La Liga giants in July last year to promote sustainability. The partnership sees Los Blancos staff and players entitled to receive 100% electric cars.

According to the club website, the players have picked cars like the BMW i4 M50 and BMW i4 eDrive35 among others. Based on the aforementioned source Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga picked some of the most expensive BMW cars, which could cost in the region of €140,000-180,000.

Kepa, though, is not the only player to pick these pricey motor vehicles. Marca say that other Real Madrid players to select the expensive car include goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric and Rodrygo.

According to the Spanish outlet, the BMW cars provided to the Real Madrid players are hybrid ones.

These vehicles have can run up to 100 km on electric charge but also have fuel tanks for conventional gas filling. All the cars come with a "zero emission" label as BMW continue their quest for sustainability.

The 2023-24 season marks the second season the entire squad received new cars from the sponsors. These electric cars are used by Los Blancos superstars as their day-to-day means for transport.

How has Kepa Arrizabalaga performed for Real Madrid while on loan from Chelsea?

Real Madrid signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea following an ACL injury to their first-choice shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois. The Spaniard has been signed on a season-long loan and is expected to be their main goalkeeper in the absence of Courtois.

Kepa has made nine appearances for the Madrid giants, keeping five clean sheets across competitions, conceding seven goals.

Kepa , though, has got two yellow cards this season, one in La Liga and the other in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have replaced Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy by bringing in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues had signed Kepa from Athletic Club in the summer of 2018 for around £71 million, becoming the world's most expensive goalkeeper.