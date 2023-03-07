Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill breaks silence on future amid transfer interest from Liverpool

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, has indicated that the Blues have been in regular touch with him.

Colwill's comments come amidst reports suggesting that multiple clubs are interested in signing him. According to Football Insider, both Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring the centre-back, whose current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2025.

Brighton themselves are rumored to be keen on signing Colwill, 20, to a permanent deal this summer. It's worth noting that the Seagulls don't have a buy option included in the loan deal that brought the youngster to the American Express Community Stadium.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Colwill stated that he is in constant touch with his parent club and said (as quoted by football.london):

"They [Chelsea] always keep in touch, tell me to keep working hard, good things come to those that wait. I’m gaining things here that I wouldn’t gain anywhere else, so I can’t complain."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I’m gaining things here that I wouldn’t gain anywhere else, so I can’t complain”. Levi Colwill on his future at Chelsea as loan expires in June: “They always keep in touch, tell me to keep working hard, good things come to those that wait”, told @TheAthleticFC “I’m gaining things here that I wouldn’t gain anywhere else, so I can’t complain”. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Levi Colwill on his future at Chelsea as loan expires in June: “They always keep in touch, tell me to keep working hard, good things come to those that wait”, told @TheAthleticFC 🔵 #CFC“I’m gaining things here that I wouldn’t gain anywhere else, so I can’t complain”. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c5mshgxLPM

Football Insider's report also stated that the Blues are likely to be reluctant to let the youngster leave on a permanent transfer this summer. A report from 90min added that they could keep Colwill in their squad for next season as well.

Chelsea already have plenty of options in central defense, including Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badashile and Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea's Levi Colwill has impressed for Brighton this season

Levi Colwill, a Chelsea academy product, has put in multiple impressive performances for Brighton & Hove Albion this term.

The Englishman started the season behind Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster in the pecking order. However, he replaced Webster in the Seagulls' starting XI for their final Premier League game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Colwill also went on to feature in his side's first four league games after the World Cup's conclusion.

In those five matches, which included a stunning 3-0 blanking of Liverpool, he recorded 13 clearances, three interceptions and two tackles. The youngster also won 18 of his 27 contested duels (66.7% success rate) and completed 366 of his 405 passes with an accuracy of 90.3%.

A muscle injury then forced him to miss Brighton's next three matches, but he returned earlier this month to play 45 minutes for their U21 side. Overall, Colwill has made 11 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls this season, recording one assist.

Prior to the ongoing campaign, the centre-back also spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Huddersfield Town. He played 29 times in the EFL Championship, recording a goal and two assists, as the Terriers finished third in the standings.

They then lost in the Promotion Playoff to Nottingham Forest.

Poll : 0 votes