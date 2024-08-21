Football pundits Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend have blasted Chelsea's transfer strategy over the last few windows. The West London club has spent a fortune in the transfer market under the stewardship of their new American owner, Todd Boehly. They have signed 11 players in the ongoing summer transfer window.

McCoist and Townsend talked about the Blues' strategy in a recent appearance on talkSPORT, with the former saying:

"They look, for want of a better term, a basket case."

Former Chelsea midfielder Townsend agreed with his colleague's assessment. He said:

"It really does, they're amassing serious amounts of players, and maybe they feel something is coming their way so they're hoarding players. It must be very very strange being part of that scenario."

McCoist added:

"There's just far too many players to work with, it's crazy. Listen, It sounds a bit harsh, but I find it difficult to have a lot of sympathy for him (Enzo Maresca) because he must have known what he was getting into."

Townsend replied:

"He would have known exactly what he was heading into, maybe not quite to the current levels, but he would have known full well what he signed up to."

Chelsea began their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday, August 18. The Blues will be keen to register their first win of the campaign when they face Swiss side Servette in the qualification rounds of the UEFA Conference League.

Former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher pens heartfelt final message to club after joining Atletico Madrid

Conor Gallagher has penned a moving final message to Chelsea after his move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid was announced. The midfielder came through the London club's hallowed Cobham academy and even captained the team in the Premier League last season.

Gallagher had entered the final year of his contract and wanted to sign a long-term extension at the club, but Chelsea only offered short-term deals, as per reports. Following his move being finalized, the England international took to Instagram to post a goodbye message to the Blues. He wrote:

"To everyone at Chelsea, thank you for making my dreams come true. It's been an absolute honour every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions. I loved every moment. These memories will last forever. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Hearing the chant of my name at the Bridge is a special feeling, and the banner you displayed meant the world to me. Thank you for everything. I wish the club all the best for the future, and I hope to see you all soon at Stamford Bridge!"

Chelsea received a reported €40 million fee from Atletico for Gallagher's services. They have also signed Portuguese forward Joao Felix from the Spanish side.

