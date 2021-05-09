Chelsea looking to sign Premier League star for a club-record fee - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to make Harry Kane their club-record signing this summer, as the Tottenham Hotspur forward is looking to make a move elsewhere.

Spurs have had a difficult season, which resulted in Jose Mourinho losing his job prior to the defeat against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final.

Nevertheless, Harry Kane has continued to score goals despite the indifferent form of the rest of the team. He is currently the leading goal-scorer in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Chelsea are determined to win the race for Harry Kane this summer.



The England striker is valued in excess of £100m but it has been suggested he will push to leave Tottenham in order to fulfil his trophy ambitions.



(Source: Football Insider)

With Tottenham Hotspur failing to end their long wait for silverware, the forward may have to move elsewhere to do so. Looking to take advantage of the situation, the Blues could try bringing Kane to Stamford Bridge.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants the club to break their transfer record to snap up Harry Kane this summer.

Harry Kane would solve Chelsea's goal-scoring woes

Despite reaching two cup finals this season, Chelsea can improve further under Tuchel. Their goal-scoring department perhaps needs a bit of a revamp, so Kane would be the ideal signing.

Kane’s tally of 21 Premier League goals this season is more than the combined tallies of Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham. The Englishman would also suit Tuchel’s setup and could perhaps make them title contenders next season.

Tuchel has transformed Chelsea as a unit, and their defensive rigidity has got them to two cup finals. However, to challenge for the league, they would need a striker who can score at least 20 goals a season.

The quartet of Werner, Abraham, Mason Mount and Jorginho have all scored six goals apiece and are currently the leading goal-scorers for the Blues this season.

Roman Abramovich and co. will have to splurge the cash to sign Kane, though. Daniel Levy is a tough negotiator and considering Kane has three more years on his Tottenham Hotspur contract, only a bid in excess of £100 million could force the club into selling their best player.

Chelsea could come up with that kind of money but may have to get rid of some of the fringe players from their squad first. At 27, Kane is at the peak of his prowess, and signing him this summer would definitely be a massive statement of intent by Chelsea.