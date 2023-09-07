Chelsea made late contact to sign ex-Liverpool striker who has started 2023-24 season in good form: Reports

Chelsea made a late approach to Nottingham Forest over a move for former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, as per The Athletic. The Blues reportedly contacted Forest to ask about the striker in the final days of the summer transfer window, but saw their approach rebuffed.

Forest striker Awoniyi ended the 2022-23 season in imperious form and has started the 2023-24 season in the same vein. The Nigerian striker scored in seven consecutive matches, joining Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor as the only African players to have achieved the feat in the Premier League.

Awoniyi, who was on the books of Liverpool until the summer of 2021, drew Chelsea's interest as they looked to add attacking firepower. The Blues signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in the summer but the former picked up a serious injury in preseason.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has trusted Jackson to start for his side, but the Senegalese striker does not yet look like a clinical finisher. The club reportedly tried to sign Awoniyi to beef up their attack and improve their prospects of finishing in one of the UEFA Champions League spots.

However, Forest were not prepared to part ways with their striker 48 hours before the end of the transfer window and turned down the Blues' approach. Awoniyi went on to help them secure a first away win over Chelsea in 29 years, assisting the winner after an impressive showing. He scored twice against the Blues at the end of last season, as well.

Chelsea looked to sign Awoniyi after good relations with Nottingham Forest

Chelsea have a good business relationship with Nottingham Forest, as the clubs were involved in multiple deals and negotiations this summer. Highly rated Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 19, joined Forest on loan from the Blues. Callum Hudson-Odoi also moved to the City Ground in a £5m permanent move.

The Blues were also interested in signing Welsh forward Brennan Johnson, who ended up making the move to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

The Blues decided to make a move for Awoniyi as their attack clearly lacked bite in the opening matches of the season.

Awoniyi joined Forest in 2022 for a then-club record fee of £17.5 million following an impressive season at Union Berlin. The German club signed him from Liverpool in 2021 after a loan spell at the club. He had previously been on loan at FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron (twice), Gent, Mainz and Union Berlin since joining Liverpool in 2015.

After an impressive start to the 2023-24 season - three goals in three appearances - Awoniyi will surely be on the radar of more teams if he can keep up his form.