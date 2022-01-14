Chelsea maintain keen interest in U21 Spain international with 10 assists this season - Reports

Chelsea have shown interest in Anderlecht's rising star Sergio Gomez, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has five goals and 10 assists with the Belgian outfit this season, and his form has garnered attention from several top European clubs.

The Blues also have their eyes on him, with the club looking to strengthen the left side of their team following Ben Chilwell's injury.

The Englishman had been in terrific form this season but sustained a ligament injury in November that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The Pensioners are actively looking for someone who can fill that position, and Gomez has emerged as a possible target.

However, a January bid seems unlikely, although Chelsea scouts are understood to be keeping close tabs on him.

The Spanish youngster is a versatile player who can play anywhere down the left, but primarily operates in left-wing and left wing-back positions.

Gomez started his career at Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia, before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2018. But a lack of first-team chances prompted him to move once again.

Now at Anderlecht under Vincent Kompany, he's found his best form, and the big guns have come knocking on his door again.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea's traditional rivals Manchester United are interested in the player too.

Chelsea are currently looking to resolve contract issues of key defenders

While the Blues are actively looking to reinforce their left-back position, their priority this month seems to be extending the contracts of some of their key defenders.

Antonio Rudiger's future has come under question, with the centre-back now into the final few months of his contract with the club.

He's been the subject of massive transfer speculation as Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested.

Negotiations had reached an impasse but there have been reports of a fresh breakthrough in talks and the Blues are hoping to reach an agreement.

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is also running out of contract in June this year, so the rumor mill is rife with potential transfers to Spain.

Andreas Christensen is another defender who'll be a free agent this summer and has yet to agree fresh terms. He, too, has been the subject of interest from some top sides like Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, although no formal talks have taken place yet.

Decisions regarding these players are on their agenda right now, with the club hoping to reach a conclusion on them soon.

