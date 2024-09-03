Chelsea make £6m profit by selling star who had 0 appearances for the club to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Chelsea have made a £6 million profit from the sale of Angelo Gabriel to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side despite the Brazilian not making an appearance for the club. The 19-year-old joined the club last summer from Santos in his homeland and was immediately sent out on loan to sister club Strasbourg in France.

The winger joins the Saudi Arabian side after featuring 25 times for the Ligue 1 side. He was unable to find the back of the net but provided four assists. He joined the Blues for £13 million and was sold for £19 million.

The west London club released a statement after Gabriel's sale that read:

"We wish Angelo the very best as he begins the next chapter in his career and thank him for his efforts during his time with Chelsea."

The profit generated from his sale will help the Premier League giants balance their books following another transfer window that saw them recruit heavily.

The Brazilian will now link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro-League. They will hope to lead Al-Nassr to the league title at the end of the current campaign.

When Chelsea legend blasted Al-Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo for comments about Ligue 1

Chelsea legend, Frank Leboeuf blasted Al-Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo for his statements about Ligue 1 earlier this year. The legendary Portuguese striker had claimed that the Saudi Pro League was superior to the French top flight. In a TV interview with Piers Morgan, the Real Madrid legend said:

"The Saudis are in a process that will take long, but step by step, we will reach the highest level. I believe they are going to be in the top three or four in the world. Step by step, I think we are going to reach that. The level right now?

"To be honest, I think the Saudi league is not worse than France's league in my opinion. In the French league, I think you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi, I think it is more competitive."

Leboeuf, who made 353 appearances in French football and 203 appearances for Chelsea, during his playing career was not impressed with his opinion. He told BetVictor in March:

"It annoys me when I hear Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1. Why do you think he chose to make that comment about Ligue 1 rather than the Portuguese League? It's because Lionel Messi played in Ligue 1. I have lots of respect for him as a player but come on, just shut up! It is unfair to Ligue 1."

Ronaldo's opinion comes as no surprise given his affiliation with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro-League. He has made 68 appearances for the Arabian team, scoring 62 goals and providing 17 assists.

