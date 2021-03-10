Chelsea could make AC Milan star their first signing under Thomas Tuchel - Reports

Chelsea could make AC Milan star Franck Kessie the first signing of the Thomas Tuchel era, as the German is said to be a big fan of the midfielder.

The Blues have done extremely well since Tuchel was made manager at the club. They are likely to give him some funds to stamp his authority on the squad this summer.

Kessie could become Tuchel’s first signing at Chelsea, as Sports Mediaset (via Express) claims that the Blues are willing to offer the Ivorian a bumper deal to land him this summer. The report also adds that Chelsea are likely to face competition from Real Madrid, who are looking to strengthen their midfield by signing Kessie.

Franck Kessie

Chelsea’s good relationship with AC Milan could help them land Kessie

Over the last few years, Chelsea have loaned out several players to AC Milan. The likes of Fernando Torres, Marco van Ginkel, Mario Pasalic, Tiemoue Bakayoko joined the Italians from Chelsea but did not have the best spells with the Rossoneri.

More recently, however, Fikayo Tomori has changed the aforementioned trend with some solid displays for Milan. The Italians have the option to sign him permanently, but Milan director Paolo Maldini has revealed that Chelsea's asking price is ‘too high’.

Franck Kessie could be used as a bargaining chip while signing Fikayo Tomori. The 24-year old will have just a year remaining on his contract this summer, so Milan runs the risk of losing him for free next year should they fail to agree to a new contract with him.

It remains to be seen how the director of football Marina Granovskaia will approach Kessie’s transfer. However, if the two clubs can work out a deal where Tomori can leave for Milan permanently and Kessie can join Chelsea, it would work out well for all parties involved.

Kessie’s arrival would strengthen Chelsea’s squad and add more goals from midfield as well. The Blues need more creativity and goals next season to push the teams above them.

Kessie has managed to score nine times for AC Milan this season and his attacking displays would be a welcome sight under a proactive coach like Tuchel. With someone like N’Golo Kante beside him in the middle of the the park fot Chelsea, the Blues could boast one of the best midfields in the Premier League if they sign Kessie.