Chelsea make decision on signing 24-year-old Premier League star amid Liverpool interest: Reports

Chelsea have decided to move for Marc Guehi in the summer amid interest from Liverpool, according to a report in the Hard Tackle. The Crystal Palace star is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has been linked with a move to one of the top teams in the division.

Guehi started his career with the West London club, making two appearances at their famed Cobham facilities. However, he moved to the Eagles for a reported €23.3 million fee in 2021. Since then, the English defender has been a regular starter, making 137 appearances.

Guehi has won 22 caps for the Three Lions and featured for the country at Euro 2024. Chelsea have been linked with bringing the young defender back to the club, but with Liverpool also interested in his services, the defender will have a tough decision to make.

"As a footballer, is he better than Mo? In my opinion, yes" - Liverpool star names former Chelsea winger as idol growing up

In a recent interview, Liverpool star Curtis Jones revealed that he idolized Chelsea's Eden Hazard as a child. The midfielder stated that he considered the Belgian one of the best players he had ever seen and even believed he was better than his teammate Mohamed Salah.

Hazard was phenomenal for the Blues after joining the West London side from LOSC Lille in 2012 for a reported €35 million fee. He scored 110 goals and provided 85 assists from 352 appearances. The Belgian superstar helped the side to two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup, and two Europa Leagues.

Speaking about the former Chelsea star with TNT Sports, Jones said via Goal:

"I know this might go a little bit left with our fans because the comparison is always there, but Hazard is the one [I'd pay to watch]. I know we compare him with Mo all the time and I've been into it with Mo. I play it from, who I saw as a kid when I loved the game and I wanted to be like as a player."

"I feel like it was Hazard. Every game, I'd watch him, just like, 'Wow, that's football.' I wouldn't say he's disrespected, but he might not come into certain [conversations] that he should. It's a talk I've had with Mo and all the lads. As a footballer, is he better than Mo? In my opinion, yes. But who would you rather have in your team? They're going to say Mo because he gets you your goals and assists," he added.

Jones has spent his whole career with Liverpool, playing 160 times for the side and bagging 19 goals and 20 assists to help the club to The Premier League, FA Cup, and two League Cups. He is currently contracted to the club until the summer of 2027.

