Chelsea make fresh contact with 26-year-old striker amid interest from rivals Arsenal: Reports

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea have made contact with Arsenal target Victor Gyokeres regarding a summer move. The Swedish striker has established himself as one of the most lethal goal-scorers on the planet since joining Sporting CP. He has bagged 87 goals and assisted another 26 in 95 games for the Portuguese outfit.
Gyokeres joined Sporting in the summer of 2023 from Coventry City for a reported €24 million fee. His impressive performances have helped the side to one Portuguese championship and attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in European football.
Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta's side hoping to finally win the Premier League title after coming close in the last three seasons. Chelsea hope they can swoop in and secure the 26-year-old's services in the summer, with qualification for the UEFA Champions League likely for the next campaign.
The striker has impressed for his side this season, scoring 44 goals and 11 assists in 45 games. He is contracted to Sporting until the summer of 2028.
Theo Walcott urges Arsenal to sign Chelsea star
Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has urged the Gunners to sign Chelsea star Cole Palmer. The former Manchester City star has been fabulous for the West London side since joining them for a reported €47 million fee in the summer of 2023.
In a recent discussion on the Premier League's official YouTube Channel, the former Gunners forward waxed lyrical about Palmer, saying (via the Chelsea Chronicle):
“I’m very impressed… He’s very left-footed. When he gets into those spaces, he’s very composed. I compared him to [Dennis] Bergkamp. I wouldn’t mind seeing him in an Arsenal shirt, to be honest.
“Even if things aren’t really happening for him, there are always moments that happen and he stands out… He’s a smart player. He gets into some good positions as well, which is really key, where he might not be affecting the game, but he’s affecting someone’s thought process.”
Palmer has established himself as a key player since joining the Blues, bagging 39 goals and 24 assists in 82 appearances. He is enjoying a solid sophomore campaign with the West Londoners, bagging 14 goals and nine assists in 2962 minutes across 37 games.
He is contracted to the Stamford Bridge outfit until the summer of 2033 and is unlikely to be allowed to leave this summer.