"Chelsea make it happen", "Bring him home" - Fans urge Blues to sign ex-star as he is reportedly set to leave current club this summer

Fans are urging Chelsea to bring back Joao Felix as reports emerge of the Portuguese leaving Atletico Madrid this summer. Journalist David G. Medina of Marca reported the same.

Felix spent half a season on loan at Stamford Bridge. He joined the Blues in January and made 20 appearances for the club, scoring four goals. However, the Blues decided against making his move a permanent one.

The player is now back at Atletico Madrid. Reports suggest Felix is set to leave Atleti in the summer. He joined the La Liga side back in 2019 from Benfica.

The Portuguese has since made 131 appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists. However, Felix hasn't been able to operate at the peak of his abilities in the Spanish club.

Hence, the news of him potentially leaving should not be surprising. Fans are reacted to it as one wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea Make it happen."

Another fan wrote:

"Bring him home."

Felix showed glimpses of his spectacular talent during his short Stamford Bridge stint. Hence, fans are keen to have him back. Here are some of the best reactions from netizens:

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse | BREAKING: João Félix will leave Atlético Madrid this summer no matter what! 🛫



Khaled @khaled255 @CFC_Janty We should sign him instead of viega.. @CFC_Janty We should sign him instead of viega..

Mauricio Pochettino addressed the media for the first time as Chelsea manager

Mauricio Pochettino will be in charge of the Blues next season. The Argentine arrives after a tumultuous campaign in which the Stamford Bridge club finished 12th in the Premier League.

After a disastrous season, Pochettino has been brought in to steady the troubled Chelsea ship. The Argentine addressed the media in his first press conference. He said (via the Blues' official website):

"The plan they presented to me when we were talking had many circumstances, different situations, personal situations, things to care about that I didn't know before because I was outside of the club."

Pochettino added:

"That's why I trust in them and said, "you know better than me and from 1 July I will be more involved". I don't say that I need to take all the decisions but I think it is going to be easy to take together the decisions for Chelsea."

Pochettino is an experienced manager in European football, having previously managed clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain. Fans will hope the Argentine is successful in giving the Blues a proper direction.

