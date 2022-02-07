Chelsea make 'powerful offer' for Barcelona defender viewed as Antonio Rudiger's replacement: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger, whose career continues to be under intense speculation.

Sport report that Chelsea have prepared a 'powerful offer' for the 22-year-old as manager Thomas Tuchel targets the Uruguayan.

The youngster has been a regular fixture in the Barcelona squad since his introduction to the first team by former manager Ronald Koeman in 2020.

His run in the side has continued under current manager Xavi Hernandez as well. However the defender's contract runs until 2023 with reports suggesting contract talks have not been positive between Barca and the player.

“Araújo is giving us a lot and he is highly esteemed in the club and the dressing room”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “Araújo’s contract extension is one of the priorities. We definitely want to extend his contract as soon as possible”.“Araújo is giving us a lot and he is highly esteemed in the club and the dressing room”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “Araújo’s contract extension is one of the priorities. We definitely want to extend his contract as soon as possible”. 🔴🇺🇾 #FCB“Araújo is giving us a lot and he is highly esteemed in the club and the dressing room”. https://t.co/KNe3n7Dg1g

Chelsea are reportedly not the only Premier League club interested in his services with Liverpool and Manchester United all linked with a move for Araujo.

Meanwhile, Rudiger's future continues to be spoken of away from the Stamford Bridge outfit. The player is enjoying another brilliant season under Tuchel but there has seemingly been no positive talks regarding a new deal.

Rudiger's contract runs out at the end of the season and he has been linked with some of Europe's top sides. These include Bayern Munich, Manchester United and even Barcelona themselves are reportedly interested in signing the German centre-back.

Would Barcelona's Araujo be a good replacement for Rudiger at Chelsea?

Araujo suits Premier League football

Since his introduction into the Barca squad, Araju has conjured up 47 senior appearances for the Catalan giants in La Liga.

Chelsea's interest in Araujo comes as no surprise given his fast rise and stablisation in Barca's squad. The defender is physically imposing and possesses great pace which will match the physical demands of playing Premier League football.

Ronald Araujo extends Barca's lead! Third time's a charmRonald Araujo extends Barca's lead! Third time's a charm 😅Ronald Araujo extends Barca's lead! https://t.co/JMuTwXVQqN

His tenacity and aggression is an attractive proposition. It is this style of play that perhaps has Tuchel considering the centre-back as a replacement for Rudiger.

The potential of playing in a back three with the likes of Thiago Silva and Trevor Chalobah could benefit Araujo. He is great at tracking attackers and winning one-on-one duels.

The Uruguayan definitely suits Premier League football and under Tuchel's guidance could develop into a world class defender for years to come.

His goal against Atletico Madrid on Sunday will only add to the growing increase in the defender.

