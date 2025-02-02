Chelsea make surprise Joao Felix decision amid interest from AC Milan and Aston Villa - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly decided to allow Joao Felix to leave the club this month amid interest from UEFA Champions League sides AC Milan and Aston Villa. The Portuguese forward appears to be unhappy at the club due to a lack of consistent minutes and is seeking an exit.

Italian football expert Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for the former Atletico Madrid footballer. The club are willing to accept loan offers only if they include an obligation to be made permanent, or an outright permanent transfer.

Joao Felix has been the subject of interest from Serie A outfit AC Milan, who want the 25-year-old on loan this month. Aston Villa have also registered their interest in the Portuguese international, who has found minutes hard to come by at Stamford Bridge this season.

Felix joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in the summer for a fee of around £45 million, returning to Stamford Bridge after a loan spell in 2023. The forward immediately found himself behind the irrepressible Cole Palmer in the plans of coach Enzo Maresca and has had to make do with minutes in cup competitions.

Joao Felix has made 20 appearances for the Blues this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists for the side. He has, however, made only three league starts this season and wishes to feature more regularly elsewhere.

AC Milan have been very active in the market this month, signing Kyle Walker and Santiago Gimenez. They have enjoyed a good number of signings from Chelsea, including Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and will try to sign Felix, as well.

Chelsea youngster wanted by Portuguese giants - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is wanted by FC Porto for a loan move this month, as per a report from journalist Jacob Steinberg. The Portuguese outfit have proposed a straight loan without an option to buy for the 21-year-old prodigy.

Formerly of Aston Villa, Chukwuemeka has found minutes hard to come by under Enzo Maresca this season. The youngster has not been named in a Matchday squad in the Premier League this season and has only seen action in the Europa Conference League and Carabao Cup.

The Blues have made it clear that they are not looking to sell Chukwuemeka, who is seen as a player with a very high ceiling but are only looking to loan him out. Borussia Dortmund also remain interested in the youngster, who is certain to move before Monday's deadline.

