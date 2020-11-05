Chelsea manager Frank Lampard explains why the club has a new penalty-taker

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has explained why he relieved Jorginho of penalty-taking duties and entrusted the same to new signing Timo Werner.

The German striker scored two goals from the spot in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Rennes on Matchday 3 in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

🇨🇿 Petr Cech's first 7 Games for Chelsea:



Clean Sheets: 6

Goals Conceded: 1



🇸🇳 Edouard Mendy's first 7 Games for Chelsea:



Clean Sheets: 6

Goals Conceded: 1



From Rennes with love. pic.twitter.com/ahLHTlEyAc — Sporting Index (@sportingindex) November 5, 2020

Speaking after that game, Lampard said:

"I spoke to Jorginho first because he's been brilliant at taking penalties. It's more missing a couple recently that I felt it was time to change. Jorgi's answer was as professional as I'd expect. He only wants to score them, but he was fine with that. If Timo takes them as well as today, he'll be happy. I'm happy he scored. Timo is as it stands now, but of course he needs to keep scoring them. Today he did it very well."

Frank Lampard admits that Chelsea were lucky against Rennes

Timo Werner of Chelsea

Chelsea picked up a comfortable victory against Rennes, with two penalties from Werner and goal from Tammy Abraham. The victory has all but booked their place in the last 16 of this season's Champions League.

However, Lampard admitted that his side were lucky when the referee decided to point to the spot after the ball deflected off the arm of Rennes defender Dalbert. With the defender's second yellow card offence of the evening, Rennes were forced to play 60 minutes of the game with only ten men.

For the first time since the 2009/10 season, Chelsea have kept 5⃣ successive clean sheets in all competitions. Edouard Mendy has been brilliant in the Champions League 🧤#UCL pic.twitter.com/MEnN5mlLtC — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 5, 2020

Advertisement

Lampard admitted that Chelsea were a tad fortunate with the penalty, as they may not have got one had the incident happened in the Premier League.

"We had this earlier in the season in the Premier League, and it has been well adjusted to show what feels like common sense in terms of the arm moving in a natural or not natural position, It probably goes along with the rules of the Champions League that the decision gets given today. I'm not sure they are the rules we're going by in the Premier League," said Lampard.

The Chelsea manager admitted that luck was on his side, but on another day his side could be at the other end of it as well.

"I'm not completely happy with them, and if I was the manager of Rennes today, I wouldn't be happy either. It's one that worked in our favour today, but I'm not mad about that rule. It is what it is," concluded Lampard.

Chelsea will look to continue their good form against Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend. They currently sit in seventh place in the league table, with 12 points in their kitty.