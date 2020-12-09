Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gives injury update on Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted that he is not too concerned with Hakim Ziyech's hamstring injury.

The former Ajax man went off with an injury in the Blues' Premier League game against Leeds United over the weekend.

Addressing Hakim Ziyech's injury in a press conference after Chelsea's UEFA Champions League draw against Krasnodar, Lampard said:

"I actually wasn’t concerned because I thought he was looking great. He came to us quite a while ago now, in restart, and trained a lot. The injury was obviously disappointing and he missed some weeks but straightaway he showed his intensity to work in the gym and the training pitch as soon as he was back and when he came in, he hit the ground running."

"I hope this is a minor injury and we’ll find out with the scan today [Monday]. The feeling he had since the game is that it doesn’t feel too bad which I’m hoping means we’re talking a couple of weeks but we’ll have to wait for the scan on that one."

The former Derby County manager added:

"But I’m not worried too much because I think he’s a fit lad. I can manage around that, we can work him in training but he’s already shown he’s going to be an important player for us. Part of my job and sport science and medicine is to find a balance for him with him missing a bit of pre-season but I’m not completely worried."

Frank Lampard confident Hamik Ziyech will return for Chelsea soon

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table and have qualified for the Round of 16 in the Champions League. The Blues have started the season in impressive fashion as the new signings have slowly settled in.

Chelsea are now unbeaten in 17 games, finished top of their Champions League Group, 3rd in the league & only 2 points off top. Credit to Frank Lampard & the coaching staff. 💙 pic.twitter.com/UWUJ0XElAF — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 9, 2020

Hakim Ziyech is yet to hit the heights of his spell in Ajax, but the right winger has shown glimpses of his ability on the ball. The 27-year-old has 2 goals and 3 assists to his name for the London side so far.

Callum Hudson-Odoi of England and Chelsea

Frank Lampard is spoilt for choices in wide areas, with the likes of Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic able to play on either flank.