Chelsea manager Graham Potter explains why he snubbed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Fulham game

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has explained his decision to snub striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his team's 2-1 Premier League loss at Fulham on Thursday (January 12).

The Blues slumped to their seventh league defeat of the season at Craven Cottage. Willian and Carlos Vinicius scored either side of Kalidou Koulibaly's equaliser to help the hosts climb up to sixth in the standings.

After Koulibaly's equaliser, new loan signing Joao Felix was sent off for a rash challenge on Kenny Tete near the hour mark. Despite needing a goal, Potter opted not to bring on Aubameyang in the final stages of the thrilling contest.

In the post-match press conference, Potter explained about not bringing on Aubameyang in the second half:

"We had a back five and felt we should go to a 4-4-1 and keep Kai (Havertz) on because I felt he was leading the line and winning challenges and duels. We wanted to use Hakim (Ziyech) and Carney (Chukwuemeka) to break from wide and Conor (Gallagher) to break from the centre because you know you're going to get driven back a bit by the opposition. So that was the thinking."

Aubameyang, 33, joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Barcelona for £10 million earlier this summer. However, he has failed to cement his place in Potter's plans, scoring just thrice in 15 games this season.

Following the arrival of Felix and David Datro Fofana, the Gabonese is said to be keen to secure a transfer away from Chelsea. He has reportedly contacted Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez about a potential return to the Camp Nou, according to Diario AS.

Colin Millar @Millar_Colin Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to Barcelona increasingly possible. Pushing for a Chelsea exit and, due to playing for Barca once this season, cannot play for other clubs this season (per FIFA rule). Would be de facto squad replacement for Memphis Depay, who Atletico Madrid want.

The Blues are tenth in the standings after 18 games, ten points behind Manchester United (35), who have a game in hand.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter sympathises with fans after Fulham defeat

Following Chelsea's loss at Fulham, Graham Potter was asked if he still has fans' support despite the club's recent underwhelming results. He replied:

"Yes, but I can also understand the fans are frustrated because we've lost. That is normal. I made sure I went over and clapped them because you appreciate the support. It's not easy. We're suffering, and they are also suffering. So we feel for them and feel their disappointment. I think it's important we stick together and try to get through this tough period, because it really is a tough period."

Chelsea are indeed in a poor run of form under Potter, registering just one win in their last nine games across competitions. The Blues will next take on Crystal Palace at home on Sunday (January 15) in the league.

