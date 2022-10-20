Chelsea manager Graham Potter explains why he substituted Conor Gallagher prematurely in 0-0 Brentford draw

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has shared an update on Conor Gallagher's fitness after he was subbed off early in their Premier League clash against Brentford on October 19.

The Englishman was taken off at around the 15-minute mark and was replaced by Mateo Kovacic in the match. The Blues eventually played out a goalless draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Potter shared an update on Gallagher's substitution, as he said (via Football.London):

"I haven't spoke to the doctors but he just felt ill. He thought he was going to be sick so hopefully it's just a 24 hour thing and he will be okay."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Conor Gallagher felt unwell hence why he was subbed off early said Graham Potter. Conor Gallagher felt unwell hence why he was subbed off early said Graham Potter. https://t.co/sMn5vfeYIq

Gallagher will hope the illness is not serious as he hopes to find a permanent starting spot in Potter's Chelsea. The 22-year-old has played 12 matches in all competitions so far, scoring one goal, which was a stoppage-time winner against Crystal Palace.

The Blues themselves wouldn't want to lose another midfielder with N'Golo Kante out for weeks due to a hamstring injury.

After the draw against Brentford, Chelsea remained in fourth position in the Premier League table but reduced the gap to leaders Arsenal to seven points.

They will next host Manchester United, who are just a point below them, on October 23.

Graham Potter on Armando Broja's performance in Chelsea's draw against Brentford

Blues striker Armando Broja started his first game for the club in the draw against Brentford.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Armando Broja reportedly STARTS for Chelsea against Brentford tonight… Armando Broja reportedly STARTS for Chelsea against Brentford tonight… ✅ https://t.co/dnTBDjgvOS

He couldn't make much of an impact, winning three of his eight duels, completing just one of his attempted four dribbles and also missing a big chance.

He was then subbed off in the 60th minute to be replaced by Raheem Sterling.

Speaking on Broja's performance, Potter said:

"We saw two or three actions in the first half of what he's about. Brentford press high and Armando we thought we could use him. Thought he did okay for his first game. Because it was his first game we thought 60 minutes enough."

Broja has made 11 appearances this season, with 10 of them being as a substitute, and has scored one goal.

He was sent on loan to Southampton last season, where he scored nine goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the only other traditional striker at Chelsea, Broja will hope to get more minutes at the club.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes