Chelsea manager Graham Potter provides interesting update on Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria's future

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has stated that no decision has been made on on-loan midfielder Denis Zakaria's future.

Zakaria joined the Blues from Juventus on a season-long loan deal towards the end of the summer transfer window. However, he hasn't played a game yet for the Premier League giants since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

During a press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League encounter against Brentford on Wednesday (October 19), Potter was asked about the midfielder's future. He replied (as quoted by football.london):

"There's no decision been made. Denis has been in the group and training well. He is ready to help the team. There is competition for places in that area but he is an important part of the team and waiting for his chance."

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Watch Graham Potter look ahead to our game with Brentford! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Watch Graham Potter look ahead to our game with Brentford! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Zakaria was brought in to cover for the Blues' lack of depth in defensive midfield, which seemed further enhanced by N'Golo Kante's injury. However, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho have been in good form since Potter's arrival, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also impressed when given the opportunity.

Zakaria could consequently have to wait for some time before he makes his bow for Chelsea. The Swiss midfielder has notably been on the bench for five matches this term, including three of the last four games in all competitions.

Chelsea look to keep winning run under Graham Potter intact against Brentford

Chelsea have enjoyed an incredible renaissance under Graham Potter after a stuttering start to the season. The Blues are unbeaten in six games since the English tactician's arrival and have won each of their last five matches.

In those games, they have scored 12 goals and conceded just once while keeping four clean sheets. Potter's side picked up a 2-0 win against Aston Villa in their most recent encounter.

They will look to keep their superb run of form going when they take on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Bees have looked good so far this season and are ninth in the league standings with 13 points from 10 matches. Thomas Frank's team will enter their upcoming clash on the back of a 2-0 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The last time the two teams met in the Premier League, Brentford ran out 4-1 winners. Chelsea took the lead through Antonio Rudiger at the Community Stadium at the start of the second half. However, the Bees responded through a brace from Vitaly Janelt and goals from Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes