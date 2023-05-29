Chelsea managers list: Mauricio Pochettino becomes latest entrant into star-studded list of coaches employed by Blues

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new head coach. The Argentinian joins a long list of accomplished managers who have taken the helm at the west London side.
Here is a full list of all the managers to have taken charge at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League era:
Pochettino comes in as the second full-time appointment made by the Blues' new ownership group led by Todd Boehly. Having completed a takeover last season, the team fired Thomas Tuchel and signed Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter.
It proved to be a disastrous move as Chelsea endured one of their worst seasons in recent memory. The 48-year-old was let go after just seven months in charge. Club legend Frank Lampard was appointed on an interim basis to see out the rest of the season.
The Argentinian has a wealth of Premier League experience, having already managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. He will look to drive the Blues back into the top four after a poor campaign that saw them finish 12th.
Chelsea agree personal terms with 22-year-old midfielder
Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte has reached an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea, according to journalist Rob Pratley. The Blues are among the sides across Europe interested in securing the player's services.
Ugarte has burst onto the scene with the Portuguese side. Having arrived from Famalicao for just €6.5 million, the Uruguayan has quickly established himself as one of the hottest prospects in European football right now.
Apart from the Blues, Liverpool are also said to be interested in the player. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also monitoring the situation. The player is reported to have a release clause of £52 million in his contract.