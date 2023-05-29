Create

Chelsea managers list: Mauricio Pochettino becomes latest entrant into star-studded list of coaches employed by Blues

By Vishal Ravi
Modified May 29, 2023 14:05 GMT
A full list of managers to take charge at Chelsea.
Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new head coach. The Argentinian joins a long list of accomplished managers who have taken the helm at the west London side.

Here is a full list of all the managers to have taken charge at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League era:

01/07/2023 - 30/06/2025Mauricio Pochettino
06/04/2023 - 30/06/2023Frank Lampard
02/04/2023 - 05/04/2023Bruno Saltor
08/09/2022 - 02/04/2023Graham Potter
26/01/2021 - 06/09/2022Thomas Tuchel
04/07/2019 - 25/01/2021Frank Lampard
14/07/2018 - 30/06/2019Maurizio Sarri
01/07/2016 - 13/07/2018Antonio Conte
20/12/2015 - 30/06/2016Guus Hiddink
18/12/2015 - 19/12/2015Steve Holland
01/07/2013 - 17/12/2015Jose Mourinho
21/11/2012 - 30/06/2013Rafa Benitez
05/03/2012 - 21/11/2012Roberto Di Matteo
01/07/2011 - 04/03/2012Andre Villas-Boas
01/07/2009 - 30/06/2011Carlo Ancelotti
16/02/2009 - 30/06/2009Guus Hiddink
10/02/2009 - 15/02/2009Ray Wilkins
01/07/2008 - 09/02/2009Luiz Felipe Scolari
20/09/2007 - 24/05/2008Avram Grant
01/07/2004 - 19/09/2007Jose Mourinho
18/09/2000 - 30/06/2004Claudio Ranieri
13/09/2000 - 17/09/2000Graham Rix
13/02/1998 - 12/09/2000Gianluca Vialli
10/05/1996 - 12/02/1998Ruud Gullit

Pochettino comes in as the second full-time appointment made by the Blues' new ownership group led by Todd Boehly. Having completed a takeover last season, the team fired Thomas Tuchel and signed Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter.

It proved to be a disastrous move as Chelsea endured one of their worst seasons in recent memory. The 48-year-old was let go after just seven months in charge. Club legend Frank Lampard was appointed on an interim basis to see out the rest of the season.

The Argentinian has a wealth of Premier League experience, having already managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. He will look to drive the Blues back into the top four after a poor campaign that saw them finish 12th.

Chelsea agree personal terms with 22-year-old midfielder

Manuel Ugarte has been linked to various top clubs across Europe.
Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte has reached an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea, according to journalist Rob Pratley. The Blues are among the sides across Europe interested in securing the player's services.

Ugarte has burst onto the scene with the Portuguese side. Having arrived from Famalicao for just €6.5 million, the Uruguayan has quickly established himself as one of the hottest prospects in European football right now.

Apart from the Blues, Liverpool are also said to be interested in the player. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also monitoring the situation. The player is reported to have a release clause of £52 million in his contract.

