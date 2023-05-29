Chelsea managers list: Mauricio Pochettino becomes latest entrant into star-studded list of coaches employed by Blues

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new head coach. The Argentinian joins a long list of accomplished managers who have taken the helm at the west London side.

Here is a full list of all the managers to have taken charge at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League era:

01/07/2023 - 30/06/2025 Mauricio Pochettino 06/04/2023 - 30/06/2023 Frank Lampard 02/04/2023 - 05/04/2023 Bruno Saltor 08/09/2022 - 02/04/2023 Graham Potter 26/01/2021 - 06/09/2022 Thomas Tuchel 04/07/2019 - 25/01/2021 Frank Lampard 14/07/2018 - 30/06/2019 Maurizio Sarri 01/07/2016 - 13/07/2018 Antonio Conte 20/12/2015 - 30/06/2016 Guus Hiddink 18/12/2015 - 19/12/2015 Steve Holland 01/07/2013 - 17/12/2015 Jose Mourinho 21/11/2012 - 30/06/2013 Rafa Benitez 05/03/2012 - 21/11/2012 Roberto Di Matteo 01/07/2011 - 04/03/2012 Andre Villas-Boas 01/07/2009 - 30/06/2011 Carlo Ancelotti 16/02/2009 - 30/06/2009 Guus Hiddink 10/02/2009 - 15/02/2009 Ray Wilkins 01/07/2008 - 09/02/2009 Luiz Felipe Scolari 20/09/2007 - 24/05/2008 Avram Grant 01/07/2004 - 19/09/2007 Jose Mourinho 18/09/2000 - 30/06/2004 Claudio Ranieri 13/09/2000 - 17/09/2000 Graham Rix 13/02/1998 - 12/09/2000 Gianluca Vialli 10/05/1996 - 12/02/1998 Ruud Gullit

Pochettino comes in as the second full-time appointment made by the Blues' new ownership group led by Todd Boehly. Having completed a takeover last season, the team fired Thomas Tuchel and signed Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter.

It proved to be a disastrous move as Chelsea endured one of their worst seasons in recent memory. The 48-year-old was let go after just seven months in charge. Club legend Frank Lampard was appointed on an interim basis to see out the rest of the season.

The Argentinian has a wealth of Premier League experience, having already managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. He will look to drive the Blues back into the top four after a poor campaign that saw them finish 12th.

Chelsea agree personal terms with 22-year-old midfielder

Manuel Ugarte has been linked to various top clubs across Europe.

Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte has reached an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea, according to journalist Rob Pratley. The Blues are among the sides across Europe interested in securing the player's services.

Ugarte has burst onto the scene with the Portuguese side. Having arrived from Famalicao for just €6.5 million, the Uruguayan has quickly established himself as one of the hottest prospects in European football right now.

Apart from the Blues, Liverpool are also said to be interested in the player. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also monitoring the situation. The player is reported to have a release clause of £52 million in his contract.

Poll : 0 votes