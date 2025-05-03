Chelsea and Manchester United face surprise competition from PL side for Liam Delap - Reports 

Chelsea and Manchester United will be facing stern competition from fellow Premier League side Everton for signing Liam Delap, a report in TEAMtalk suggests. Delap is currently playing for Ipswich Town in the top tier of England and has been sensational, scoring 12 goals in 33 Premier League fixtures this season.

There has been a change in ownership at Everton. Through Delap's signing, the Toffees want to declare their ambitions to the other outfits in England and start a new era in style.

Manchester United and Chelsea have their eyes on the 22-year-old. However, Everton is trying to convince Delap before the two heavyweights do. Both United and Chelsea have an opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League. While the Red Devils are at the cusp of a potential Europa League final, Chelsea, too, might win the Conference League.

Delap joined Ipswich Town back in 2023 for a deal of 20 million Pounds. A release clause of 30 million Pounds has been added to his contract by Ipswich. However, with relegation confirmed for the side, Delap might make a move even though his contract is till 2029.

Manchester United are in dire need of a No.9. As per the report from TEAMtalk, they have confirmed the signing of Matheus Cunha. To complement the Brazilian up front, Ruben Amorim is in search of a new striker. Delap ticks all the boxes demanded by the Portuguese manager.

Chelsea, too, have held talks with the young English striker. However, they and United have to wait for Delap's final decision.

Striking problems at Manchester United and Chelsea

Manchester United are desperate to land a prolific goal-getter. The reason is obvious, too. Their forwards - Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund- have scored an accumulated seven goals in the Premier League this term.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, has scored one goal more than the duo - eight. To fight for accolades, Amorim needs a typical poacher up front. He had Viktor Gyokeres in Sporting CP. But at United, he would need to sign someone of the club's calibre to replicate the Gyokeres-like heroics at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, too, like United, have faced scoring issues. Their main goal-scorers, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer, have remained silent of late. This has played a part in the club's fallout from the Premier League title race, despite enjoying a good start to the campaign.

With Christopher Nkunku also considering a move away from Stamford Bridge, Enzo Maresca has no option but to sign a new striker. Delap, with his incredible scoring traits and proper assistance from the likes of Palmer, can be a suitable option for the club's long-term ambitions.

