Chelsea and Manchester United handed boost in pursuit of Barcelona star: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo after 22-year-old rejected the club's first contract renewal offer. Araujo has expressed his displeasure against the terms that Barcelona are offering with the contract renewal plan.

The player is aware of Barcelona's depleting economic situation but believes the club has room to offer a better contract. Araujo says he does not plan to leave Camp Nou and is open to further negotiations.

According to Spanish media outlet MARCA, Araujo's manager and the B board had detailed discussions over a contract extension for the Uruguayan international. However, the terms could not be agreed upon and both the parties decided to meet again.

Araujo, who joined the senior Barcelona side in 2019, will have his contract expire in 2023. Barca are looking to secure a new contract with Araujo as soon as possible after reports emerged that Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing him.

News of Araujo rejecting the first contract extension deal proposed by the Spanish club would alert the two Premier League clubs to engage with the player. Chelsea and Manchester United want to know what the Uruguayan international wishes from the new contract and work out a plan if the players agree to look beyond Barcelona.

However, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has said that his top 'priority' is to extend Araujo's contract. Xavi considers the player to be important for the club and the future team buildup which he has been assigned to do.

The 22-year-old player has been constantly starting games for the Catalan club, having appeared in 61 matches across different tournaments. Xavi believes that Araujo is an extraordinary defender and extending his stay at Camp Nou is important.

Barcelona confirm Ansu Fati will not undergo hamstring surgery after the recent injury

Barca have confirmed that Ansu Fati will not have to undergo hamstring injury surgery and will follow a more conservative treatment plan. The 19-year-old left crying after getting injured in the Copa del Rey clash against Athletic Club Bilbao.

The player was advised to undergo surgery but was reluctant to do so. Fati underwent surgery on his knee last year and has now decided not to get his body operated on.

Barca boss Xavi is worried about the physical fitness issues surrounding the teenage sensation and is hoping to find solutions for him.

