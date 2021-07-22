Chelsea, Manchester United set to lose out on signing England star - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are all set to lose out on the chance to sign Declan Rice this summer.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea and Manchester United target Declan Rice will be offered a massive new deal at West Ham. The reports come on the back of the news that Rice could potentially set to leave the Hammers this summer.

West Ham bosses are aware of the influence Rice has had while brushing shoulders with Manchester United and Chelsea players at Euro 2020. They are keen now to tie down their prized asset before either club comes swooping in for him.

Football Insider believes West Ham have prepared a blockbuster deal for Rice that they believe will convince the player to stay with the Hammers beyond 2024.

Chelsea and Manchester United are wary of West Ham's offer for Rice

Chelsea have been long-term admirers of Rice, with the Blues having a previous connection with the player. The defensive midfielder was part of Chelsea's youth academy and is close friends with current Blues star Mason Mount.

13 years of friendship. We’ve come along way... and so have the trims 👊🏼❤😂 @_DeclanRice pic.twitter.com/hbLFe9usoA — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) June 3, 2019

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Rice and are believed to be working on a deal that will see him return to the club this summer. Rice could potentially play as a midfielder or a defender in a three-man back system for Chelsea.

Manchester United will also be less than happy with the reported West Ham offer reaching Rice. The Red Devils are keen to sign a defensive midfielder and bridge that hole in their midfielder.

Manchester United currently have Scott McTominay and Fred who play as defensive midfielders, with Paul Pogba slotting in the role at times. However, Rice would be a major upgrade over any of these players in central defensive midfield positions for Manchester United.

Chelsea and Manchester United target Declan Rice was part of England's Euro 2020 squad

Manchester United and Chelsea will have to keep alternatives ready

Both Chelsea and Manchester United will have to be open to the fact that Rice might not join them this summer. In that case both clubs will need to keep replacement options handy.

While Chelsea have looked at French teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a possible replacement, Manchester United have shown their interest in signing Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez this summer.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are believed to have major funds available this summer despite the tight financial conditions of the transfer market.

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝘂𝗽.



We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! 🔴⚪⚫#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar