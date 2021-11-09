Chelsea midfield star surprised with lack of playing time - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez is reportedly frustrated at the lack of playing time he has received at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish star joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.

According to The Sun, Saul Niguez is 'surprised' by his current situation at Chelsea. The Spaniard hoped a move to the Premier League would help rejuvenate his career and help boost his chances of a call-up to the Spain squad.

Niguez has, however, made just five appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season. He was left out of Luis Enrique's Spain squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

Saul Niguez firmly established himself as one of the most talented central midfielders in the world since making his debut for Atletico Madrid during the 2011-12 season. The 26-year-old went on to make 340 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants and contributed 43 goals.

He helped the club win the La Liga title last season, the Europa League during the 2017-18 season. Saul was also part of the Atletico side that finished as runners-up in the Champions League during the 2015-16 season.

Niguez, however, fell down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid towards the end of the 2020-21 campaign. His situation led to him seeking a move away from the club in the summer.

Niguez has often been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years. He joined Chelsea on a season-long loan with an option to buy for €40 million at the end of the season.

The move has not gone according to plan for Niguez. He was taken off at half-time during his debut for the club against Aston Villa. Saul Niguez has struggled to cope with the physical demands and speed of the Premier League.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Saul Niguez permanently at the end of the season

Saul Niguez in action for Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

Chelsea are unlikely to exercise their option to buy Saul Niguez for €40 million from Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. The Spaniard has been unable to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League and has seemingly lost the backing of Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager has preferred to provide opportunities to Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley ahead of Saul Niguez. The England internationals have produced impressive performances in recent weeks. As a result, Saul Niguez's chances of breaking into Chelsea's starting line-up are bleak.

The Spaniard is likely to use the international break to try and impress Thomas Tuchel in a bid to revive his Chelsea career.

