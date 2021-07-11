Chelsea midfielder lauded by Italian legend Massimo Ambrosini

Italy and AC Milan legend Massimo Ambrosini has heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho ahead of Italy's Euro 2020 final against England.

Speaking to Goal, Ambrosini was asked what he thinks about Italy's performance at Euro 2020 so far. He said:

"Mancini should be thanked for what he did, we must give him credit for having created a strong, courageous team with personality. What he did will be remembered regardless of the result of the final, which we obviously hope will be the icing on the cake. I would take the plane now to play this match, they are always unforgettable matches."

"The presence of so many English fans at Wembley can also affect England, in the sense that not everyone is used to playing a final in front of the public of their country and some may feel the pressure. It would not be the first time, by the way. Historically, there were sensational defeats of teams that played in finals at home: I am thinking of Bayern Munich in the Champions League or France in the last European Championship," said the Italy legend.

Ambrosini then went on to say that he believes Chelsea's Jorginho is 'irreplaceable' in Italy's midfield. He said:

"Jorginho is irreplaceable. In the midfield, Italy has wide choice and quality."

The Chelsea man had a career renaissance under Thomas Tuchel and was a key player for the Blues in the 2020-21 season. The midfielder has also been an important part of Roberto Mancini's side at Euro 2020 so far, and scored the winning penalty in the shootout against Spain in the semi-finals.

The midfielder is set to start for Italy in the Euro 2020 final against England tonight and will hope to steer his country towards glory.

Jorginho's Chelsea teammate likens the midfielder to Sergio Busquets

Jorginho and Azpilicueta in action for Chelsea

Following Italy's victory over Spain in the semi-finals, Cesar Azpilicueta also heaped praise on his Chelsea teammate Jorginho. The Spaniard compared the midfielder to Barcelona's Sergio Busquets. He said:

"They’re two great players who move well in short spaces: intelligent, tactically sharp, they judge space well and always choose the right pass for the team. Jorginho is a great footballer, very important for the way Italy play. He likes to be in contact with the ball, to control the game, he’s clever."

