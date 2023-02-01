Chelsea midfielder set to leave permanently and sign deal until 2026 with new club - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined Turkish club Adana Demirspor on a permanent transfer, according to journalist Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.

Bakayoko joined the Blues back in 2017. Since then, he has made only 43 appearances for the club and has spent most of his time away from the club on loan spells. The midfielder has been on loan at Milan since 2021, but has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances.

He has fallen out of favor in Milan and hasn't made a single appearance for the club so far this campaign.

Given the ongoing revamp of Chelsea's squad and their focus on younger players, Bakayoko's chances of making it in West London were fairly low. Thus, the Frenchman wanted a permanent move away from the Blues and has reportedly secured it.

The move will be on a permanent basis for perennial loanee Bakayoko, who will sign a contract valid until 2026 with the Turkish side.

Adana Demirspor are currently fifth in the Turkish league with 37 points on the board from 10 games, and are trailing league leaders Galatasaray by 11 points.

Former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho reacts to Arsenal move

Jorginho recently joined Arsenal from Chelsea on the deadline day of the winter transfer window. The player reacted to the move, saying (via Metro):

"He [Mikel Arteta] was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes, so of course, he had a big influence. I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest!"

The Italian midfielder further added:

"Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge. It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here."

