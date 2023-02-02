"Chelsea need me with the rebuilding of the club" - Blues star confirms he is set to sign new contract at the club 

Thiago Silva has confirmed that he is under contract negotiations with Chelsea, and a decision could be made in the next few days. The Brazilian defender believes the club needs him for the squad rebuild and he is ready to help.

Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 on a free transfer after Paris Saint-Germain did not renew his contract. The defender went on to win the UEFA Champions League in his first season. He followed it up with the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup last season.

"We are talking about it [new contract]. Everything will probably happen in the next few days. I know that the club needs me right now." Thiago Silva confirms to @ESPNBrasil that Chelsea contract talks are progressing well and he is likely to pen the new deal in a few days.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Silva confirmed that he is in agreement with the club that an extension should be made as his current contract expires in the summer. He said:

"We are talking about this, probably everything will happen in the next few days. My intention, and that of the club as well, is to stay together. I know the club needs me right now. Chelsea need me with the rebuilding of the club — and here I'm."

Thiago Silva ready to help Chelsea

Thiago Silva has always insisted that he intends to help Chelsea in any way possible and wants to continue at the club. He spoke about the contract situation before going for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and admitted he wanted to pen a new deal.

He said:

"My aim is to play until I'm 40 years old but I don't know if it will be this level or this competition. It depends on this season and we'll see what will happen in the World Cup. It also depends on a contract extension but yeah, my aim is to play until I'm 40."

The Brazilian also spoke about his health and determination and added:

"It's very important for me that I can play on this level at this age but it's not easy, especially in the Premier League. When I finish training, I come back home and think about how I can repair myself for tomorrow."

He continued:

"The intensity is high from the first minute to the last one so you have to be ready all the time. I might be 38 years old, but I think I can help this team as much as possible."

Silva has made 105 appearances for Chelsea and has also scored five goals and provided five assists.

The Blues have spent over €600 million in the last two windows as they eye a squad rebuild.

