Chelsea negotiating with Premier League side as they eye move for Kepa and Mendy replacements - Reports

Chelsea are currently in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over a potential move for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy's future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain with manager Mauricio Pochettino set to make significant squad changes at the club

The west London outfit have reportedly put the goalkeeper duo up for sale (via the Daily Express). The Blues have been linked with a move for Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

Chelsea have a good relationship with the Champions League finalists, given the transfer business surrounding Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian forward is set to return to London following the expiration of his loan deal with the Serie A side.

As per Di Marzio, Nerazzuri sporting director Piero Ausilio will meet with the club's hierarchy in London to discuss Lukaku's future, with a new loan deal reportedly on the table.

During the meeting, Ausilio will also speak with Chelsea about their rumored interest in Onana.

Pochettino is understood to be looking for a new candidate in the market for the No.1 position at the club. With Sanchez and Onana on their radar, it remains to be seen who will be the Blues' preferred man between the sticks.

Chelsea have had a dismal 2022/23 campaign in the English top tier. The Blues were not able to secure a top-10 finish, finishing in 12th place with only 11 wins from 38 league encounters.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has responded to rumors linking him with Chelsea. The French shot-stopper insists he would not want to join the club if he were merely a bench warmer.

Meslier said in an interview with RMC Sport regarding his future with the club:

"It is complicated when you’re in such a situation. We no longer have a coach, our club is being purchased by the 49ers group – there are lots of unknowns. For now, I have a contract until 2026. Officially, I still belong to Leeds. I will have to think about what could be the best project, be that at Leeds or another club."

When asked about the rumors linking him with the Blues, he added:

“If it is to go and be on the bench, I’m not interested in that."

However, he admits a move to the Premier League giants would be hard to turn down if he was offered the No.1 spot. Meslier said:

"If it’s to be the number one, of course, you can’t say ‘I’m not interested in Chelsea.’ I’d prefer to go to a less reputable club where I’ll have more game time than a top European club where I’d sit on the bench.”

