Chelsea new boy Aubameyang set to face former club Arsenal with Gunners tattoo on show

Chelsea completed the signing of former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on deadline day, September 1. The former Barcelona striker has returned to London on a two-year contract with the Blues.

The 33-year-old forward has prior experience of playing in the Premier League from his days with Arsenal. He spent four years at the Emirates and was also the club captain before leaving in January this year.

His love affair with the Gunners saw Aubameyang get a tattoo of 'himself in an Arsenal shirt on his right arm, where he is depicted walking down the tunnel at the Emirates Stadium. In the tattoo, he is accompanied by his two children, Curtys and Pierre, who are also donning 'Aubameyang 14' jerseys', as per Daily Star.

The Gabonese striker will now don the Chelsea blue with the Arsenal tattoo inked on his arm. It will surely be a talking point when the Blues visit the Gunners at the Emirates on November 5.

Aubameyang scored 92 goals and laid out 21 assists for the Gunners in 163 games. His time at Barcelona, despite being short, was effective. He netted 13 goals and provided one assist in 24 games to help the Catalan giants qualify for this season's Champions League.

Aubameyang ready to deliver for Chelsea

After completing his deadline day move to south west London, Aubameyang spoke about his plans at Chelsea.

He said:

"I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting."

Club chairman Todd Boehly also expressed his delight at the transfer.

He said:

"Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League and his arrival strengthens our squad, giving us new attacking options. We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we’re really looking forward to working with him."

The Blues reportedly paid £10m plus Marcos Alonso to capture the signature of Aubameyang from Barcelona.

