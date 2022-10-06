Chelsea new signing leaves on crutches with a brace on right knee after 3-0 AC Milan win; pictures emerge

Wesley Fofana was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge with a brace on his right knee following Chelsea's 3-0 UEFA Champions League win against AC Milan on Wednesday (October 6).

The French centre-back signed for the Blues this summer from Leicester City for a fee of £75 million. Fofana made his fourth Chelsea appearance of the season when he took to the field against Milan and scored his first goal for the club in the 24th minute.

Ben Chilwell's corner resulted in chaos inside I Rossoneri's box, and Fofana was there to pounce and make it 1-0 on the night. However, his joy was short-lived as he was forced off the pitch in the 38th minute after Rafael Leao's seemingly harmless challenge forced him into an awkward fall.

There was hope that Fofana may not have suffered a serious injury as he initially walked off the pitch on his own. However, pictures after the full-time whistle showed Fofana leaving the stadium with a brace. The photo can be viewed in the tweet below:

The Premier League giants went on to win the game by a 3-0 margin after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James scored within 16 minutes of the start of the second half.

Trevoh Chalobah, who came on in place of Fofana, had a decent showing in Chelsea's defense and could hope for more playing time in the Frenchman's potential absence.

Chelsea manager unsure about the severity of Wesley Fofana injury

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was unsure about the intensity or severity of Fofana's injury in his post-match interview following the 3-0 win.

He said (h/t Standard Sport):

“We’ll have to scan it tomorrow [October 6] and see how it is. Nothing to report at the moment but that’s the one disappointing thing of the evening.”

The win in west London lifted the Blues up to second in the group table, just one point behind leaders Red Bull Salzburg. They lead Milan by way of head-to-head results after both teams have amassed four points from three games so far.

Dinamo Zagreb are not too far behind with three points to their name. Chelsea's next task is a Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It is unlikely that Fofana will be fit for the encounter. Moreover, until there is confirmation from the club, there will be doubts cast over his potential participation at the FIFA World Cup in November.

Fofana is yet to be capped by France's senior side but a few impressive weeks with the Blues leading up to the event could have seen him make the plane to Qatar.

