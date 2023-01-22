Chelsea new signing Mykhailo Mudryk shares chant mocking Arsenal's failure to sign him

Chelsea's latest signing in attack, Mykhailo Mudryk, has shared a reel on Instagram that will certainly upset Arsenal fans. The post showed Blues fans singing a sarcastic song about the Gunners' failed attempt at signing the Ukrainian winger.

The song's lyrics were as follows:

He flew in from Ukraine,

On Boehlys Private plane, Mudryk said to me

Have Arsenal ever won the Champions League?

So I told him no, You know the place to go

Then he said to me, I wanna lift number 3

Prior to his move to Stamford Bridge, Mudryk seemed to be all but ready to complete a transfer to Arsenal. The Ukrainian winger had attracted interest from Chelsea as well. However, The Telegraph's Luke Edwards reported that the Gunners remained in pole position at the time to secure the young talent's services, despite a bid from the Blues (via BBC).

The Ukraine international seemed to favor a move to the Emirates Stadium as well. While Arsenal were negotiating a potential deal with Shakhtar Donetsk, Mudryk posted a 'praying' emoji on his Instagram that was later deleted, indicating his hopes that they would accept the Gunners' bid.

Despite what seemed to be a certain signing for Mikel Arteta's side, Chelsea swooped in at the last minute to secure Mudryk's signature for £89 million. Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin later explained his reasons for accepting the Blues' bid after the transfer was completed.

Palkin accused the Gunners of contacting the player two months before he received any official approach. The Blues, however, were cordial in their negotiations, requesting permission from the club hierarchy before contacting Mudryk, according to Palkin (via talkSPORT).

"I think Arsenal should have found a way" - Jermaine Jenas shares thoughts on Chelsea signing's debut

Former Premier League footballer Jermaine Jenas believes the Gunners should've stepped up their efforts to sign Mudryk. The BBC pundit lavished praise on the Ukrainian winger after he made his debut in Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

The Blues drew 0-0 against Liverpool at Anfield on 21 January. Although Mudryk's debut was just a 30-minute cameo in the second half, many were starstruck at the winger's exceptional talent, which was on display.

Jenas also lauded Mudryk after the encounter as he wrote on Twitter:

"I think Arsenal should have found a way to pay the money for mudryk. Jheeze, he looks like a player."

Jermaine Jenas @jjenas8

The Gunners have had an extraordinary 2022/23 Premier League campaign. The north London outfit sit atop the league table, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand (against Manchester United on 22 January).

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to struggle in the English top tier and find themselves 10th in the standings.

