Chelsea News Roundup: Belgian starlet dreams of Stamford Bridge move, latest on winger's injury, and more - 10th December 2020

Despite a draw in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday, Chelsea qualified for the round of 16 ahead of second-placed Sevilla, and will now await the draw.

The Blues have a tricky fixture against Everton in their next Premier League game on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from 10th December 2020.

Christian Pulisic in line to play against Everton

American international Christian Pulisic had a bit of a problem with his hamstring during the clash against Leeds United. The player was not risked against FC Krasnodar in on Tuesday as he remained on the bench throughout the tie.

However, Pulisic could feature against Everton as Frank Lampard revealed the former Borussia Dortmund star trained normally this week.

Lampard starts today's press conference with the team news, and reports the same situation as midweek with Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi out. Pulisic felt a niggle after the Leeds game but has trained normally this week. #EVECHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 10, 2020

Chelsea lost Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech to similar hamstring problems. They need to manage their players carefully in what will be a hectic festive period in the Premier League.

Aster Vranckx dreams of joining Chelsea or Real Madrid

Youngster Aster Vranckx has been touted as a star who will make it big in Europe and eventually join one of the elite clubs in the future.

As per Belgian website HLN (h/t Sport Witness), Vranckx dreams of joining Chelsea or Real Madrid in the future. The 18-year old will join Wolfsburg next summer on a four-year deal, and will spend the rest of the 2020-21 season at his current club Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League.

A central midfielder by trade, Vranckx has made ten appearances in the Jupiler Pro League and has three goals to his name.

Former Blue feels Timo Werner is more than just pace

Former Chelsea striker David Speedie has lauded Timo Werner for his ability to use his pace wisely in games. Werner’s pace has troubled teams this season, while his finishing has been pretty good as well.

Speedie feels Werner is smart with his movement and draws the defender in and turn on the afterburners and take advantage of his speed.

“He’s never static, he’s always on the move. And when he is static, it’s for a reason, he slows the defender down and then he’s gone again. He’s a very clever player for his age,” Speedie opined.