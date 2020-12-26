Chelsea News Roundup: Alonso linked with a move to La Liga, latest on David Alaba, and more - 26th December 2020

Chelsea will hope to close the gap on Liverpool when they face Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day. Here is the latest news featuring Chelsea from 26 December 2020:

Pulisic wants Arsenal revenge

Chelsea were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final last season as Frank Lampard was denied his first piece of silverware with the club. Arsenal’s form this season, however, has been dire, and they last won a league game in the first week of November.

Christian Pulisic started in the FA Cup game against Arsenal back in August, and gave his side the lead in the fifth minute before the Gunners mounted a comeback.

The two sides are set to face each other later on Saturday, and Pulisic is raring to go and avenge their FA Cup final defeat.

“It’s always a good feeling to beat them but we want to get back at them after that one,” Pulisic told Express.

“I don’t know if I would say it’s a good time to play them. We are not going to look at them any less because of their recent form.

“It’s never an easy game against Arsenal, and they are still a good team. It’s a big day. They are going to want to come out and beat us so we have to be ready for the challenge,” he added.

Inter and Atletico chasing Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso has not been considered by Frank Lampard after a fall out, and it seems likely that he will move on in the summer if not in the January transfer window.

As per Sempre Inter, Antonio Conte is eyeing a reunion with Alonso at Inter Milan, as the Nerazzurri are hoping to go all the way and challenge AC Milan for the Scudetto.

Inter are likely to face competition from La Liga side Atletico Madrid, who are also challenging for the domestic title and want to add more strength to their squad.

Alonso has featured just three times for Chelsea this season, with his last appearance coming in the 3-3 draw against West Brom back in September.

🚨 "MARCOS ALONSO llegará en el mercado de INVIERNO al ATLÉTICO"



💸"El CHELSEA pagará el 50% de su ficha de esta temporada"



Información de @PipiEstrada1 en #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/tBEKk0lVXk — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 24, 2020

Chelsea in contention to sign David Alaba

David Alaba is expected to leave Bayern Munich, and has been linked with a move to a host of top clubs in Europe. Chelsea are one of them, and as per Christian Falk, the Blues will have to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona for his signature.

Alaba’s contract with Bayern Munich comes to an end in the summer, and there have been rumours of Manchester United and Manchester City openings talks with the Austrian. Falk has denied that any talks have taken place, and that will come as a boost for Chelsea.

Should the Blues sign Alaba, they will have some quality players at the back after adding Thiago Silva in the summer. Despite being pretty public about his impending departure, Alaba has played a key role for Bayern Munich this season.