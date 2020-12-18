Chelsea news roundup: Attacking duo back in training, midfield target attracting interest from Manchester United, and more - 18th December 2020

Chelsea have a couple of days off before their Premier League clash against West Ham United on Monday. Here is the latest news featuring Chelsea from December 18, 2020:

Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi will be assessed ahead of West Ham United game

Frank Lampard has revealed that both Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are back in training. The duo could be in contention to feature in the Monday night clash against West Ham United.

The Blues have felt the absence of Ziyech as they have struggled to break teams down in the final third. Lampard’s side have lost two games on the bounce against Everton and Wolves and will hope to bounce back against West Ham.

Ziyech was in spectacular form for Chelsea before his hamstring injury, and his return is a massive boost ahead of a busy fortnight for the club. Hudson-Odoi will also provide an additional option from the wide areas.

Lampard said, in a press conference, that both players trained with the squad, and will be assessed to see if they could make the squad against West Ham United.

“It is their first day back with the group today training at a decent level, so I will have to see how they are the next two or three days to see if they make West Ham,” said the Chelsea boss.

Chelsea to face competition from Manchester United for Rice

The Blues were linked with a move for midfielder Declan Rice in the summer. However, the Blues could not get their man as they were unwilling to meet West Ham’s high asking price for the England international.

Reports have now emerged that Manchester United could target Rice in the January transfer window as they look to add more depth to their squad.

Rice has done exceedingly well at West Ham, and his versatility could him in good stead at Old Trafford. Manchester United have emerged as surprise title contenders despite their torrid start and poor home form. The Red Devils are five points behind the league leaders, Liverpool, with a game in hand.

If they do manage to sign Rice ahead of Chelsea, it will be a big blow for the Blues who have courted Rice for a while now.

Frank Lampard confident Timo Werner will fire

Timo Werner is in the middle of a poor run at the moment, having gone goal-less in eight games for Chelsea. The German had a good start at the club, but the goals have dried up as he has been moved into a wider role.

The 24-year old’s last goal came in early November against Sheffield United. Werner is currently level with Kurt Zouma as Chelsea's top scorer this season.

Manager Frank Lampard, however, isn’t worried about Werner’s profligacy in front of goal. The head coach feels the goals will come as long as Werner plays with confidence and does the right things on the pitch.

“There’s not been a striker in the world that has been able to score game after game in a long career. There’s no problem at that front," said the Chelsea manager.

“He needs to remain confident, he needs to keep getting in the areas and those goals will come without a doubt,” Lampard said in his press conference ahead of the West Ham game.