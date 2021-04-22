Chelsea News Roundup: Blues asked to pay more for Turkish star, Hazard fit to face his old club, and more - 21st April 2021

Chelsea have a crucial fortnight coming up, as they look to consolidate their position in the top four of the Premier League and beat Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Chelsea news as on 21st April 2021:

Chelsea asked to pay more for Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu has been linked with a move to Chelsea. But the Blues have not yet met AC Milan's valuation for the player.

The Turkish international’s contract with Milan expires this summer, and the Rossoneri are keen to keep him at the club.

Chelsea have offered AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu a contract for next season but are set to up it after falling short of Milan's offer that is on the table of the Turkish international.



{Il Milanista} — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) April 21, 2021

As per Il Milanista (via Sport Mole), AC Milan have offered Calhanoglu a better contract than Chelsea, so he might remain at San Siro.

The 27-year old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for Milan.

Eden Hazard fit to face Chelsea in the Champions League

Former Chelsea man Eden Hazard is expected to be fit to face the Blues next week in the Champions League semi-final.

Hazard has had a torrid stint at Real Madrid because of injuries. But he would have the chance to put all that aside when he takes on his former team on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane confirms Eden Hazard is ready for Chelsea reunionhttps://t.co/8zcZcZN4vE pic.twitter.com/f1PzZBPwcR — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 18, 2021

The Belgian has made just 13 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring only thrice. His knockout goals tally in the Champions League is certainly not the best, something he will look to improve upon.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will hope to contain the attacker, who on his day can unlock any defence.

Former West Ham player says Tammy Abraham could cost a lot of money

Former West Ham United player Rob Lee has said that Tammy Abraham is likely to cost a lot more than £30 million, should Chelsea decide to put him on the transfer market.

Abraham has failed to get into the Chelsea line-up on a consistent basis and has been linked with a move away from the club.

West Ham United are one of the few clubs who have been linked with a move for Abraham. But Lee says Abraham will not come cheap.

“You’d be talking a lot of money for players like Abraham because £30 million probably gets you a cheap player now. You’re talking a lot of money to buy these sorts of players, and Tammy Abraham will probably cost you more than that,” said Rob Lee.