Chelsea News Roundup: Blues have the chance to sign Ligue 1 ace, Abraham urged to join West Ham United, and more - 22nd April 2021

Chelsea have a crucial game coming up in the Premier League this weekend as they take on top four rivals West Ham United.

As they prepare to face the Hammers in the London derby, let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from April 22, 2021:

Chelsea forward urged to join West Ham United

Tammy Abraham has been urged to leave the Blues after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea by former Hammers forward Carlton Cole.

Abraham has struggled to get playing time since Thomas Tuchel took over the managerial reins at Chelsea and has subsequently been linked with an exit.

Aston Villa, West Ham United and Leicester City areall interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.



{Birmingham Live} — Cfc_Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@nuraldo9) April 22, 2021

Cole has admitted that Abraham would be the ideal person to challenge Michail Antonio and lead the line at West Ham United.

“If he was to come to West Ham, I’d welcome him with open arms. He would be the perfect person to lead that front line.

“We’ve got Michail Antonio there, who is a top player, but Tammy could come in and challenge for that place and that’s what West Ham need, there’s no one to challenge Antonio. Tammy would be perfect,” Cole said.

Advertisement

Boubacar Kamara opens the door for a move to Chelsea this summer

Versatile Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been linked with a move to Chelsea and a summer transfer could be in the offing, as per reports.

Reports in France claim that Tuchel likes Kamara and the player himself has said that he is ready to move elsewhere should an offer come by.

“I’d like to finish the season, there’s five games left. Then I’ll relax this summer and think about what’s next. What can convince me to stay? The sporting project. I’ve been a professional for four years, I’ve lived through pretty much everything here.

“I don’t know [about a move abroad] since I’ve been here since I was very small. I’ve never felt this desire to leave, but I think I’m ready to go pretty much anywhere with what I’ve lived at Marseille," Kamara said.

'Everyone at Chelsea is buzzing for Ziyech,' says Chilwell

Hakim Ziyech has turned out to be an important player for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks, and his teammate Ben Chilwell has explained that an injury-free run has helped his cause.

Ziyech did not have the best of starts to his Chelsea career as he picked up an injury in pre-season and had a delayed debut.

Advertisement

Hakim Ziyech with the goal and the Chelsea defence with another clean sheet as they reach the FA Cup final by beating Manchester City.#UCL pic.twitter.com/P2m9sLVQD1 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 17, 2021

After a few niggles earlier this year, Ziyech is now injury-free and playing at the level many fans expected him to be.

Chilwell emphasized the same and explained that the rest of the squad is happy for him.

“He has had a few niggles this season that unfortunately have not allowed him to get that rhythm, that flow of games. But he has scored some important goals for us in the Champions League, and another important goal which has got us to the cup final.

“Just seeing how much it meant to him after the semi-final was amazing. Everyone was buzzing for him to get that goal because he has had a difficult season with injuries, but he has come up trumps for us and played very well," Chilwell said.