Chelsea have a tricky game against Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day. The Blues will hope to go on a run after returning to winning ways against West Ham United on Monday. Here is the latest news featuring Chelsea from 23 December 2020:

Hakim Ziyech to miss the clash against Arsenal

The Moroccan international has been unlucky with injuries so far this season. Hakim Ziyech is currently recovering from a muscle injury that has seen him miss the last three games in the league.

Ziyech was a key player for Chelsea before his injury as his creativity and passing ability unlocked defences and made things easier for the Blues in attack.

Hakim Ziyech ruled out of the Arsenal clash! — Sripad (@falsewinger) December 23, 2020

But it looks like Chelsea will have to wait a bit longer for Ziyech to return, as manager Frank Lampard has confirmed he will miss the Boxing Day clash against Arsenal.

“Hakim Ziyech won’t be fit for Arsenal. He had an injury at the start of the season and he’s just got another muscle injury. You have to wait for it to recover," said Frank Lampard.

“It’s not a long-term concern, we hope to have him back within the next week or so, and hopefully offering what he was before,” Lampard said in the press conference ahead of the London derby.

PSG could make a move for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Advertisement

Antonio Rudiger has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea following Thiago Silva’s arrival, and could depart in the January transfer window for regular football. With the Euros set to take place next year, the German needs regular playing time to ensure he starts for his country next summer.

As per French website Le Parisien, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel wants the club to sign his compatriot Rudiger in the January transfer window. The French side tried to sign him in the summer transfer window but Chelsea were not interested in loaning him out.

Rudiger has made just one start in the Premier League and most of his appearances have come in the Cup competitions so far this season.

Can’t afford to take Arsenal lightly, says Lampard

Chelsea’s upcoming opponents Arsenal are in a dire run of form and were dumped out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday by Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled and are winless in the Premier League since early November when they beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

Historically, however, they have always stepped up in games against Chelsea, and Lampard has warned his side that Arsenal are a quality team.

“It’s not my concern exactly where they are at. My concern is the team at face value in terms of quality, and they are a high-quality team. When you play a derby form does go out the window," said the Chelsea boss

“Sometimes the idea of playing a derby is the spur the team needs to try and get a result. We have to expect the best Arsenal which is a really good footballing team with really good players, well coached with rotations in their team and threats in attacking areas,” Lampard said.