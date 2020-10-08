Chelsea News Roundup: Blues defender signs for Porto on loan, Chelsea sweating after Werner develops flu-like symptoms, and more - 7th October 2020

In today's Chelsea news roundup, we have the latest on a Blues defender who has completed a loan move to FC Porto, Chelsea's long list of players currently on loan, and more.

Porto sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr

Porto have signed Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on a season-long loan. The French defender had signed for Chelsea on a free transfer after his contract with Ligue 1 outfit Nice expired.

With a dearth of central defenders at the London club, it looked likely that manager Frank Lampard would loan out Sarr so that he could gain some invaluable first-team experience.

Chelsea had also tried and failed in their attempts to loan out Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori, leaving Sarr as the only one to be loaned out.

Timo Werner ruled out of Turkey friendly because of flu-like symptoms

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has been ruled out of Germany's friendly against Turkey after developing flu-like symptoms, Marcus Sorg, Germany's assistant manager, has confirmed.

With the German forward having undergone tests for COVID-19, both the German FA and Chelsea anxiously await the results of the same.

Germany have another two games lined up during the international break. Die Mannschaft are set to face Switzerland and Ukraine in the Nations League.

In a pre-match press conference, Sorg divulged the details on Werner when he said:

"Timo Werner has a slight cold and won’t join up with the team today. Several tests have been done, but the results are not in yet."

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman set for a Championship loan spell

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman is set for a loan spell in the Championship, with Middlesbrough and Watford expressing interest in the services of the Ghanian international, according to reports.

Rahman has spent the last few seasons on loan with Schalke, Reims and Mallorca. Watford are looking to strengthen their defence following their relegation from the Premier League. While Rahman is Watford's top target, the Hornets are also monitoring the situation of Leeds United's Barry Douglas.

Chelsea are also looking to loan out midfielder Danny Drinkwater, young goalkeeper Nathan Baxter and Jake Clarke-Salter before the domestic transfer window closes on the 16th of October. Lampard is looking to trim an extremely bloated squad after enormous spending of over £200 million by the Blues in the transfer market.