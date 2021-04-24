Chelsea News Roundup: Blues handed the chance to sign Varane, midfielder to return after his loan spell, and more - 23rd April 2021

Chelsea have an important clash with West Ham United on Saturday as the race for the top four in the Premier League enters a crunch period.

Sir Alex Ferguson impressed with Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour’s impressive performances for the Chelsea youth team saw him make his senior debut under former manager Frank Lampard in 2019, and he has done well since.

Although Gilmour suffered an injury set-back in mid-2020, he has shown good progress and is a potential future first-team regular.

Gilmour will hope to be a part of the Scottish team for the upcoming Euros this summer, and his compatriot Sir Alex Ferguson feels that he is a talented emerging player.

“He’s another one that’s emerging,” the former Manchester United boss told Scotland national team’s YouTube channel about Gilmour.

“I saw him play for Chelsea towards the start of the season and he did well.

“He got an injury that held him back a bit, but he is an emerging player there’s no doubt about that.

Aston Villa will not sign Ross Barkley on a permanent deal

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has admitted that Ross Barkley will return to Chelsea after his loan spell at Villa Park ends this summer.

Barkley’s Aston Villa spell started well, but the England international picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of 2020, and has failed to find his rhythm since his return.

Prior to his injury, Barkley was one of the first names on the team sheet for Villa, but with a patchy run of form, it's unlikely Villa will sign him permanently.

“No, Ross Barkley came in on loan at the start of the season,” Smith said when he was asked if Villa will sign Barkley permanently.

“Obviously, Frank Lampard was the manager at the time we brokered a deal to bring him in on loan. That’s where it was. He’s got another two years left on his contract at Chelsea and that’s not been discussed at all,” he added.

Real Madrid president says Varane can leave

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Raphael Varane, and Florentino Perez’s recent statements come as a big boost for the Blues.

Perez has revealed that those players who don’t want to stay at Real Madrid can leave this summer, as the Whites look ahead to a crucial summer transfer window.

“Varane? I’m happy with our team. But if players don’t want to stay at Madrid they can leave,” Perez said.

Varane will be a free agent in the summer of 2022, so if Real Madrid can’t get him to sign a new deal in the coming weeks, they will look to sell him this summer.