Chelsea News Roundup: Blues interested in Premier League defender, update on Fikayo Tomori and more - 15th April 

Chelsea recently secured a place in the Champions League semi-final for the first time since 2014, and a high-voltage fixture against Manchester City awaits the Blues this weekend at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel's side are fighting for two pieces of silverware, and are in a riveting top-four battle in the Premier League. The players have drawn plaudits for their exploits since the arrival of the new manager, while the other part of the focus is on potential transfers.

On that note, we look at the top Chelsea news stories from April 15, following a sensational win against Porto.

Chelsea in a scramble to sign Fulham's Andersen

Joachim Andersen

Fulham's wins this season have largely been due to defensive solidity. And a common denominator who has starred in most of those games has been Joachim Andersen.

According to Danish outlet BT, the on-loan OL Lyon defender is one of Chelsea's defensive targets for next season.

In what could be a bidding war, Lyon will hope to cash in from the battle between Tottenham, Fulham, Manchester United, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Chelsea, who are all mooted to chase his signature.

Chelsea will only sell Tomori on one condition

Chelsea defend Fikayo Tomori has been sensational for AC Milan

Chelsea's on-loan star Fikayo Tomori has reminded the faithful of his undisputable talent with consistent performances in the Serie A for AC Milan.

While his transfer saga between a permanent move to Milan and a return to Chelsea swings like a pendulum, latest reports from Fabrizio Romano suggest that there have been no substantial discussions between the two clubs.

As for Chelsea, they will only offload Tomori if AC Milan fork out the €28 million that was inserted as a buying option in the loan deal at the start of the season.

Meanwhile for the Blues, Thiago Silva is set to extend his current deal at Stamford Bridge by another year.

Tomori situation. AC Milan are so happy with his performances - they’re keen to sign Fikayo on a permanent deal... but nothing will be decided/done before May. No talks yet with Chelsea. #CFC position as of today: €28m buy option fully paid or he’s coming back. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2021

Christian Pulisic reflects on recent turnaround in form

Christian Pulisic has three goals in his last three games for Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, who was fighting for more minutes on the pitch under Tuchel, is finally finding form.

He has netted thrice in the last three matches for Chelsea, and on his recent upturn in form, the USA international said:

"I think it all has to do with confidence and the way you’re feeling in the moment. Streaks are definitely something that can be seen in a lot of different sports I kind of went through one at the end of last season, I felt, and I hope that I’m catching a bit of fire now."

Pulisic added:

"I think it’s definitely something – it’s just a confidence thing where you see one ball go in the net and you’re feeling good about it, then things just seem to come more naturally. I think that’s really what it is."

Pulisic will hope to bring his explosive and combative style of play against a sturdy Manchester City defense in the FA Cup semi-final.