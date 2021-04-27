Chelsea News Roundup: Blues star backs his side to beat Real Madrid, Edouard Mendy opens up on relationship with fellow goalkeepers and more - 27th April 2021

Chelsea are only a few hours away from their high-octane battle against Real Madrid.

The Blues, having progressed beyond the Round of 16 for the first time in seven years, are gunning to take down one of the best teams in European football.

Thomas Tuchel and Christian Pulisic addressed the media yesterday, with most of the talk around the clash against Los Blancos and Chelsea's chances in the Champions League.

Here, we take a look at a few top stories from today's Chelsea news.

Pulisic backs Chelsea to beat Real Madrid

Christian Pulisic is set to Real Madrid for the fifth time

Still only 22, Christian Pulisic has featured in over 30 UCL appearances, with four of those coming against Real Madrid.

The USA international has regained confidence after a stuttering start under Tuchel at Chelsea, and has netted key goals in recent games against the likes of Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Pulisic believes Chelsea have what it takes to upstage Real Madrid, as his young teammates have already gathered experience from last season's UCL campaign. He said:

"The guys definitely gained that experience from last season, playing in the Champions League, a lot of them for the first time. The next season you feel more prepared and a bit more confident and ready to go. That experience does help, and we are hoping we can take it into this game."

The Chelsea forward further noted:

"We’ve been very strong at the back, very tough to break down, and we’ve been able to get good results in good moments. We are going to do everything we can to be on the positive end of these games coming up."

Pulisic will hope to start in Tuchel's front three tonight against Real Madrid.

Nearly showtime in the Spanish capital! 🎬 #RMACHE on the way! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Ks1Ck9JqLz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 27, 2021

Mendy reflects on his relationship with Kepa and Caballero

Advertisement

Edouard Mendy has opened up on his relationship with Kepa and Willy Caballero

Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has revealed that he shares a civil relationship with fellow goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero, as the three enjoy the healthy competition amongst themselves.

Mendy joined at the start of this season and has slotted extremely well between the sticks, leaving Kepa on the bench more often than not. He mentioned all the goalkeepers focus on a common team goal, revealing:

“Yes, and the best option for three to four goalkeepers, is that the atmosphere is at least cordial and at best that they all get on and put the team first. Today, I get on well with Kepa and Willy, there are no cheap shots taken.”

Chelsea-linked Ginter replies to recent transfer talk

Mattias Ginter has been linked with a move to Chelsea

With Borussia Monchengladbach most likely set to miss out on a prized Europa League spot this season, Mattias Ginter's long-term future at the club remains doubtful.

The World Cup winner, whose contract enters its final year, has been widely linked with a move to Chelsea. Speaking of his dream to play in Europe, he said:

Advertisement

“Basically, everyone wants to play in Europe. But there are a few other criteria that play a role. That's why we'll see what happens with the coaching team. There have been no talks about it yet (new contract). I'm very, very open to staying here.”

Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Chelsea target.

Also read: Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel rules midfielder out of Real Madrid clash, Blues star fires warning ahead of UCL game and more - 26th April 2021