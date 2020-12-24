Chelsea News Roundup: Club to offer defensive ace a new contract, West Ham United custodian on Blues' radar, and more - 24th December 2020

Chelsea are preparing to play twice in the span of 48 hours in the Premier League. The Blues will be hoping to rotate their squad well to deal with the fixture congestion over the festive period. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from 24 December 2020:

Chelsea working on offering Kurt Zouma a new contract

Zouma has been a key player for Chelsea this season, and has forged a solid partnership with summer signing Thiago Silva. With the duo at the heart of the defence, Chelsea have looked a lot more sturdy at the back and are vastly improved from Frank Lampard’s first season in charge of the club.

At 26, Zouma will enter his peak years as an athlete and Chelsea reportedly want to tie him down to a longer and a more lucrative contract. His current deal with the club expires in 2023.

Zouma has made 13 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, and has offered a big set-piece threat by scoring four goals in the process. Since joining Chelsea in 2014, he has made 133 appearances and is one of the most experienced players at the club.

Chelsea will start new contract negotiations with Kurt Zouma at the start of next year.



- @FabrizioRomano on @podcastherewego — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) December 23, 2020

Schwarzer feels Werner’s place in the Chelsea team will be in jeopardy

The former Chelsea custodian has given a damning verdict on Timo Werner’s performances so far. Schwarzer believes the German international may not get a look in when Chelsea have a fully fit squad.

Werner started his Chelsea career with a bang, but has hit a lean patch of late and has not scored in nine games in all competitions. Although the former Leipzig star has been played in a wider role, he has had good chances to score but simply hasn’t taken them.

Schwarzer, who had a two-year spell at Chelsea, feels Werner may drop out of the team when the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are fully fit.

“If he’s contributing by doing a lot of work in the game, helping the team be successful, getting in the right areas, helping with assists, then I can understand why he stuck with him”, Schwarzer told Stadium Astro.

“If we had a fully fit Pulisic and Ziyech, it may be a different situation for Timo Werner. He may find himself on the outside,” he added.

Werner might find himself out of the squad, says Schwarzer https://t.co/JHdva7UKuk | SportMob pic.twitter.com/Sb4Y1iklOE — SportMob (@SportMobApp) December 24, 2020

Chelsea eyeing a move for Joseph Anang

Chelsea are eyeing a swoop for West Ham United reserves goalkeeper Joseph Anang, as per an ex-West Ham United Employee (h/t Claret and Hugh). The 20-year old has not yet made his senior debut, but has impressed for the development side, and was on the bench for the senior team in the Premier League.

Chelsea currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero as the backups to first-choice custodian Edouard Mendy. However, they are looking to offload Kepa and continue to look for a younger replacement for Caballero, who is 39-years-old.

Anang has made seven appearances in the Premier League 2, and his current contract with the Hammers runs until 2024.