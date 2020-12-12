Chelsea News Roundup: Club's January plans revealed, latest on winger's future, and more - 12th December 2020

Chelsea are all set to face Everton in the Premier League this weekend, but with the January transfer window around the corner, there is plenty of speculation involving the Blues. Here is the latest news featuring Chelsea from 12 December 2020.

Chelsea’s January plans revealed

The Blues spent a lot of money in the summer transfer window. The club have been linked with Declan Rice as Frank Lampard sees the West Ham United star as a versatile option for his team.

However, it’s unlikely Chelsea will spend big in the January transfer window on new recruits, as per Goal. Under director Marina Granovskaia, Chelsea have done some smart business, and that is likely to continue in January.

There are also some players Chelsea will want to offload in the January window. The likes of Marcos Alonso, Kepa, and Emerson have not played too much football and Chelsea are likely to trim their squad in the winter transfer window.

Bayern Munich still interested in Callum-Hudson Odoi

The talented winger was linked heavily with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer, but Chelsea rejected a loan offer with the option to sell him permanently.

Chelsea signed some quality players in the summer, and when everyone is fit, Hudson-Odoi might struggle to get into the starting lineup. It remains to be seen if he can become a regular at Chelsea after he recovers from a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of the side for the next fortnight.

As per Goal, Bayern are still interested in Hudson-Odoi, but will not make an offer in the next transfer window. The Bavarians, however, see the player as a ‘long-term transfer target’.

Kai Havertz impressed with Olivier Giroud’s quality

After a bright start to his Chelsea career, Kai Havertz will need to find some form again following a spell on the sidelines after contracting COVID-19. The German international signed for a club-record fee and was expected to hit the ground running for the Blues.

Since his arrival, Havertz has formed a good understanding with his Chelsea teammates, but one player, in particular, who has impressed him is Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman has scored seven goals in all competitions for Chelsea so far this season and has leaped ahead of Tammy Abraham in the pecking order.

Giroud’s link-up play has been a joy to watch this season, and Havertz revealed he enjoys playing with Giroud.

"The one who really impressed me is Olivier Giroud. I wouldn't have expected that before. He's an amazing player. Playing with him as a striker is just fun," Havertz was quoted as saying by Football.London.