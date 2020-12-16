Chelsea News Roundup: Defender attracting interest from Leeds, ex-player singles out midfielder for Wolves defeat, and more - 16th December 2020

Chelsea were recently beaten in the Premier League once again and remain outside the top four spots.

Frank Lampard’s side will have to go back to the drawing board to put things right in the next game on Monday.

Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from 16 December 2020:

Emerson will not move to Inter Milan on loan

Emerson Palmieri has barely seen any first-team football this season and has been linked with a reunion with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan. The former Santos man signed for Chelsea while Conte was in charge in 2018.

Emerson’s agent Fernando Garcia has revealed that the full-back will not move to Inter Milan on a loan transfer, adding that Chelsea want to sell him on a permanent deal.

Garcia said in an interview with FCInterNews:

“Emerson Palmieri to Inter on a free loan? Absolutely not. Chelsea wants to monetise his sale. Not having liquidity is a problem.”

Since joining Chelsea two years ago, Emerson has made 62 appearances for the Blues. He made 15 Premier League appearances last season but has failed to get into the starting line-up this time around following Ben Chilwell’s arrival,

Leeds United eye move for Fikayo Tomori

Newly-promoted side Leeds United have suffered numerous injuries at the back this season, and that could force them to dip into the transfer market in January.

Marcelo Bielsa is currently without Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi as the Whites have struggled for consistency so far. Leeds have conceded 22 goals already this season, the joint second-most after West Brom, and need a few more reinforcements next month.

As per Football Insider, Leeds could make a move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori. The centre-back has found playing time hard to come by this season and needs a loan spell to resurrect his career.

Former Chelsea defender calls out midfielder for his mistake

Former Chelsea centre-back Frank Leboeuf has lambasted Mateo Kovacic for his role in the Blues’ last-gasp defeat against Wolves.

The west London giants took the lead through an Olivier Giroud strike early in the second half but could not hold on as Wolves mounted a comeback.

The loss was Chelsea’s second in as many games, and they remain outside the top four as a result.

The performance levels dipped in the second half, and Leboeuf believes a point was better than none against Wolves. He added that the Chelsea midfielders should have thought of the same and been more pragmatic.

Leboeuf told ESPN:

“I want to see players like Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Kovacic – players who have experience – to say, ‘Okay, we can’t win today so we don’t lose that’s the main thing we have to do’.”

Leboeuf then pointed out Kovacic’s positioning in the final minute when Wolves scored.

“The last minute, I saw Kovacic going forward and being too far away, therefore the counterattack – I don’t know if it’s Podence who got the ball and gave it to Neto – but he wasn’t in position, he should have stayed there.”