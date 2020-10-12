Chelsea News Roundup: Eden Hazard's value plummets after leaving the Blues, Chelsea winger hits back at club, and more - 11th September, 2020

In today's Chelsea roundup, we have a Chelsea player hitting back at the club for their policy to loan out a significant number of players, former Blues star Eden Hazard's transfer value plummeting since his move away from Stamford Bridge, and more.

Eden Hazard's transfer value drops by €90 million since leaving Chelsea

Former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard's transfer value has dropped by nearly €90 million ever since the Belgian winger moved to Real Madrid last summer.

The 29-year-old Belgian's stint with Real Madrid has been plagued with injuries as Hazard has featured only 22 times for Los Blancos last season. He is currently sidelined with yet another muscle injury and is yet to feature for Zinedine Zidane's side in La Liga this season.

According to reports, Hazard was valued at around €150 million at the time of his transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid. However, the Belgian winger is now only valued at €60 million, resulting in a drop of €90 million in his market value, according to transfermarkt.

Chelsea winger hits back at club's loan policy

Chelsea winger Lucas Piazon has hit back at the club, criticising the club's loan policy. Piazon is currently with Portuguese outfit Rio Ave, which is his seventh loan spell away from the Blues,

Since joining Chelsea from Sao Paulo in 2011, the winger has been loaned out to Malaga, Vitesse, Frankfurt, Reading, Fulham and Chievo before his current loan spell.

Piazon has hit back that he, along with many others, are just a 'business' for Chelsea. The Blues are known for their notorious loan policy as they have more than 20 players currently on loan with different clubs around the world.

Speaking in a recent interview, Piazon said:

"After a certain point, the connection is no longer beneficial for both parties. At first, I felt really good. I went through the Under-23s, got to the first-team, and, even in the first loans, I felt Chelsea had expectations and interest in me. I believed I could come back and have opportunities at any time."

"Later, as time passed, I became just another business for them. They sent me out on loan with the expectation of selling me and making some money with me. I think that’s more or less what they think," continued Piazon.

Hakim Ziyech returns to Chelsea after a substitute-appearance for Morocco

Chelsea's new signing Hakim Ziyech has returned to the club after a 31-minute cameo in Morocco's 3-1 win over Senegal in a friendly on Friday. The 27-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Blues after suffering a knee injury during pre-season.

According to reports, Chelsea reportedly brokered an agreement with Morocco to enable Ziyech to return to the London club after the friendly with Senegal in a bid to help the player prepare for the visit of Southampton post the international break.