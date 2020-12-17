Chelsea News Roundup: Former Blue asks fans to be patient with attacking ace, Tomori set for Rennes move, and more - 17th December 2020

Chelsea are in a bit of a sticky spell in December, having lost their last two games in the Premier League. The Blues will take on West Ham United in their next game and will want to bounce back.

Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from 17 December 2020.

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori to join Rennes on loan

Fikayo Tomori has not seen much playing time this season following the arrival of Thiago Silva and is likely to be sent out on loan in the January transfer window.

Tomori was linked with a move to West Ham United in the summer, but it seems like Rennes will be his destination when the winter transfer window opens next month.

As per Football.London, Tomori is all set to join Rennes on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. The English center-back will remain in Frank Lampard’s long-term plans, as the Chelsea boss admitted in the past that Tomori is developing well.

Former Chelsea defender explains why Havertz needs more time

Ex Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot believes Kai Havertz needs more time to develop at Chelsea and that his price tag should not be brought into the discussion. Havertz signed arrived at Chelsea for a club-record fee in the summer, but has found it hard to perform well consistently.

It remains to be seen what his strongest position is, as he has not done well from the right-wing role, nor has he added the flair and creativity from the middle.

Melchiot has explained that Havertz did well at Bayer Leverkusen because the German club built their team around him, which isn’t the case at Chelsea.

“He had more freedom [at Bayer Leverkusen] because the team was built around him.

“When he comes to Chelsea, he’s not going to get that! They have a player that has to get used to a certain way of playing and that takes time.

“People don’t expect him to need more time because of the price tag; people want him to fire straight away”

All the Havertz bashing is ridiculous. He’s a 21 year old in his first season of Premier League football coming from a physically soft Bundesliga to the most physically demanding league. Give him time to develop physically and you’ll see the quality he has. — TR (@TacticalRole) December 17, 2020

Alan Shearer backs Chelsea to progress in the Champions League

Chelsea have been handed the toughest draw of all the teams that finished top of their group, as they prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the next round. The Spanish side have been a staunch outfit defensively this season and have an array of attacking talent to trouble even the best of defenses.

Former Premier League star Alan Shearer, however, feels Chelsea have a good chance of making it to the next round of the competition.

”Bayern are the worthy favourites, they were definitely the best side in the group stages which the results emphatically showed but City, Chelsea and Liverpool all have a very good chance of making it through to the quarter-finals,” Shearer said in his role as Coral ambassador.